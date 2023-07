© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg/Getty Images



"This legislation is meant to be a court killing machine. It would allow any jack loon out there in America in a tin foil hat whose own dog thinks he's an utter nutter to file a motion to recuse [a] United States Supreme Court justice."

"They don't have the votes. This thing is as dead as fried chicken on the Senate floor. And it's dead as fried chicken in the House."

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's Supreme Court ethics legislation to the full Senate Thursday.In a 11-10 party line vote Thursday, the committee advanced(brief summary) which would require the justices to adoptRepublicans, none of whom voted in favor of the bill, spent the markup slamming it as an effort to delegitimize and intimidate the Supreme Court over decisions Democrats disagree with.Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, said referencing reporting by the Daily Caller News Foundation on donors ProPublica shares with activist groups calling for Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, detailed Lee also called the legislationThe legislation is not expected to become law, as Democrats lack the votes, Republicans noted during the markup.Kennedy said