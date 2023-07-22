In a 11-10 party line vote Thursday, the committee advanced Whitehouse's Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act, (brief summary) which would require the justices to adopt a code of ethics, increase disclosure and recusal requirements and establish a process for reviewing and investigating complaints made against justices. Republicans, none of whom voted in favor of the bill, spent the markup slamming it as an effort to delegitimize and intimidate the Supreme Court over decisions Democrats disagree with.
Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, said:
"This legislation is meant to be a court killing machine. It would allow any jack loon out there in America in a tin foil hat whose own dog thinks he's an utter nutter to file a motion to recuse [a] United States Supreme Court justice."
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, referencing reporting by the Daily Caller News Foundation on donors ProPublica shares with activist groups calling for Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, detailed the "dark money" behind the outlet's "hit pieces underlying this legislation and the perceived need for it on the Left."
Lee also called the legislation a "solution looking for a problem." The legislation is not expected to become law, as Democrats lack the votes, Republicans noted during the markup.
Kennedy said:
"They don't have the votes. This thing is as dead as fried chicken on the Senate floor. And it's dead as fried chicken in the House."
