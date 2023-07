© Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fox News' viewership has historically leaned right and favored Republican causes. While the company wears a conservative face on air, it appears that behind closed doors, Fox is willing to lean left or in whatever other direction the wind is blowing.Insiders have revealed to Blaze Media that Fox will subsidize some of the very activist groups that despise and seek the ruin of the network's viewers, evidencing a "complete disregard and hatred" for its core audience.For instance, last month, the SPLC deemed Moms for Liberty an "anti-government extremist group." Fox, which the SPLC previously called a "megaphone" for far-right extremist groups, has even written up some of the SPLC's various scandals in the past, including the 2012 incident when a gunman attacked the Family Research Council, which he noted he had seen on the SPLC's "hate map."The group claims that "gender is a social construct" and holds fast to the notion that sex-change mutilations and cross-sex hormone therapies can be meaningful remedies for at-risk teens.At one time or another, Fox News has appeared critical of these groups and/or the agendas they help advance — those that revile Christianity, characterize conservative mothers as extremists, kill the unborn, and promote child sex-change mutilations.One source provided screenshots confirming the allegations, and two sources provided corroborating testimony.Ratliff-Fellman said,These insiders detailed how donations to the Satanic Temple, the SPLC, Planned Parenthood, and the Trevor Project would all receive 100% matching donations by Fox (i.e., $1,000 matching $1,000).Planned Parenthood similarly gets a 100% donation match with funds ostensibly raised, in part, with the help of Fox News cable subscriptions.Fox's internal donation policy states: "FOX will not match or provide volunteering rewards to : -Donations to organizations that discriminate on the basis of a personal characteristic or attribute, including, but not limited to, age, disability, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity characteristics or expression, marital status, ... pregnancy or medical condition either in its selection of recipients of the organization's services, funds, or other support; in delivery of services; or in its employment practices."TheBlaze has reached out to Fox News for comment, but had yet to receive a response by the time of publication.The former Fox producer who spoke to Blaze Media indicated the liberal musculature behind the network's conservative face has been growing stronger in recent months.That Fox might simultaneously ape conservative talking points while bankrolling leftist initiatives struck the former producer as an affront to the network's audience.Although the second current Fox employee who spoke to Blaze Media doesn't "want to blow up the company" over this revelation, they nevertheless found it "disappointing.""Goes to show there's definitely a mismatch in values," said the second Fox employee.The insider intimated that this and other capitulations at Fox to the woke left were a means of "signaling to whatever ESG police are out there ... 'don't come for us.'"Just as Fox executives are allegedly pursuing the path of least resistance, the employee indicated that in the aftermath of the recent spate of firings, people at the company are similarly less interested in the "pursuit of the truth" and more in saving their jobs.This seems to be a company-wide problem: "After Tucker was fired, I don't think anybody is safe, to be honest."When asked about whether she reckons this to be mere capitulation to the "ESG police" or an indication that Fox News' conservative face was merely a mask, now lifted, Ratliff-Fellman told TheBlaze, "I never personally witnessed woke corporate policies when I worked at Fox News, and I was proud of my time there. However, this revelation is a sobering reminder for me to remain beholden to the values of our audience and subscribers."