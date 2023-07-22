Fox News whistleblowers expose company's support for far-left charities, including The Satanic Temple
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 00:01 UTC
Insiders have revealed to Blaze Media that Fox will subsidize some of the very activist groups that despise and seek the ruin of the network's viewers, evidencing a "complete disregard and hatred" for its core audience.
"Fox Giving" is an app in the company portal that facilitates charitable donations via the Canadian-based donation management platform Benevity. Fox will apparently match donations up to $1,000 to various organizations that satisfy the company's criteria.
While on its face, this appears to be little more than an attempt at corporate beneficence, the company is willing to match donations to the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood (and local Planned Parenthood branches), and the Southern Poverty Law Center - radical leftist groups antipathetic to conservatives and the values they hold most dear.
The Satanic Temple is an atheistic leftist organization that has distributed satanic literature to children; publicly performed "unbaptisms"; sought to ensure that women can legally have their unborn children killed by way of their "religious abortion ritual"; and erected statues of Baphomet on government property.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is a leftist grievance organization that tends to characterize conservatives, parental rights groups, constitutionalists, and those critical of big government as extremists and bigots. For instance, last month, the SPLC deemed Moms for Liberty an "anti-government extremist group." Fox, which the SPLC previously called a "megaphone" for far-right extremist groups, has even written up some of the SPLC's various scandals in the past, including the 2012 incident when a gunman attacked the Family Research Council, which he noted he had seen on the SPLC's "hate map."
The Trevor Project is an activist group that purportedly seeks to "end suicide among LGBTQ young people," but actively promotes gender ideology and woke propaganda. The group claims that "gender is a social construct" and holds fast to the notion that sex-change mutilations and cross-sex hormone therapies can be meaningful remedies for at-risk teens.
Planned Parenthood is not just in the business of exterminating the unborn, having executed nearly 9 million babies in its abattoirs since 1970, but is among the second-largest provider of cross-sex hormone therapy in the nation. The organization has battled Republicans' pro-life legislation around the country and has long supported Democratic candidates.
At one time or another, Fox News has appeared critical of these groups and/or the agendas they help advance — those that revile Christianity, characterize conservative mothers as extremists, kill the unborn, and promote child sex-change mutilations.
However, according to two current Fox News employees and one former Fox News producer, all three of whom spoke to TheBlaze on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from the company, these same groups have ostensibly been eligible for a charitable top-up from Fox.
One source provided screenshots confirming the allegations, and two sources provided corroborating testimony.
A Fox employee personally took Rikki Ratliff-Fellman, director of programming at Blaze Media, through the company portal and showed her some of the donation matches seen in the screenshots.
Ratliff-Fellman said, "I watched this source physically log in to their company portal at Myfox.okta.com to confirm the giving app and to see some of the questionable charities and the donation match option for myself to verify nothing was photoshopped."
Planned Parenthood similarly gets a 100% donation match with funds ostensibly raised, in part, with the help of Fox News cable subscriptions.
Fox's internal donation policy states: "FOX will not match or provide volunteering rewards to : -Donations to organizations that discriminate on the basis of a personal characteristic or attribute, including, but not limited to, age, disability, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity characteristics or expression, marital status, ... pregnancy or medical condition either in its selection of recipients of the organization's services, funds, or other support; in delivery of services; or in its employment practices."
While Fox will apparently match donations to the Satanic Temple, the company further states it will not match or provide volunteering rewards to "donations made to organizations that are private and non-operating, or political, religious, or fraternal in nature."
TheBlaze has reached out to Fox News for comment, but had yet to receive a response by the time of publication.
The former Fox producer who spoke to Blaze Media indicated the liberal musculature behind the network's conservative face has been growing stronger in recent months.
"It became clear certain things weren't going to be tolerated on air any more after Tucker was gone. We were told: Lay off Dylan Mulvaney," said the former producer. "Once I realized we couldn't say certain things on air any more, I started to dig more into the reality of the corporate views."
That Fox might simultaneously ape conservative talking points while bankrolling leftist initiatives struck the former producer as an affront to the network's audience.
"It shows complete disregard and hatred for Fox's core audience, which is a huge part of the country. They watch believing Fox is speaking for them, when in reality it's a company participating in certain things that don't match their audience's values. [The disdain] is driven more by executives, lawyers, and HR than people realize, especially post-Dominion," said the former producer, referencing the company's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Services earlier this year.
Although the second current Fox employee who spoke to Blaze Media doesn't "want to blow up the company" over this revelation, they nevertheless found it "disappointing."
"Goes to show there's definitely a mismatch in values," said the second Fox employee. "Our business model has turned into 'just tell the audience what they want to hear.' It's about appeasing and assuaging the audience even though most people in the C-Suite disagree with their audience's values. It's manipulative."
The insider intimated that this and other capitulations at Fox to the woke left were a means of "signaling to whatever ESG police are out there ... 'don't come for us.'"
Just as Fox executives are allegedly pursuing the path of least resistance, the employee indicated that in the aftermath of the recent spate of firings, people at the company are similarly less interested in the "pursuit of the truth" and more in saving their jobs.
This seems to be a company-wide problem: "After Tucker was fired, I don't think anybody is safe, to be honest."
When asked about whether she reckons this to be mere capitulation to the "ESG police" or an indication that Fox News' conservative face was merely a mask, now lifted, Ratliff-Fellman told TheBlaze, "I never personally witnessed woke corporate policies when I worked at Fox News, and I was proud of my time there. However, this revelation is a sobering reminder for me to remain beholden to the values of our audience and subscribers."
