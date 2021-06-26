Puppet Masters
Fox News reporter accuses network of 'muzzling' her & others, will release exposé of recordings with Project Veritas - UPDATE: Detroit CBS reporter steps forward
RT
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 08:37 UTC
During a live report on Monday, Hecker alleged that "Fox Corp. has been muzzling" her and possibly other reporters "to keep certain information from you, the viewers."
"I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox," she said, pointing to the controversial conservative outfit Project Veritas. The material is supposed to be published by the outlet on Tuesday.
Project Veritas published the clip, as well as some extra footage, showing one of its journalists, Christian Hartsock, talking to Hecker, at what seems to be the same location she was giving her live report from.
"They sent a reporter out there. They don't like what that person said. And they turn around and punish the reporter," she said.
"Does that make any sense? No. But I guess I am supposed to know the narrative and stick with it instead of sticking with the facts."
Project Veritas made its name by secretly recording people in various industries, including the media and Big Tech, and using their words to claim systemic bias against conservative voices in America. Critics accuse it of using sleazy tactics and deceptive editing of its tapes to make their case.
After Hecker made the allegations, the group's name trended on Twitter, which Project Veritas hailed as yet another success. Its own Twitter account had been suspended in February "for repeated violations of Twitter's private information policy."
Reader Comments
Does anyone really believe she was that stupid and naive going into the field of journalism? It really isn't very difficult to figure out that ever since the printing press was invented the lies grew larger.
Surprised she ain't been called a white supremacist with that name!
Project Veritas made its name by secretly recording people in various industries, including the media and Big Tech, and using their words to claim systemic bias against conservative voices in America. Critics accuse it of using sleazy tactics and deceptive editing of its tapes to make their case.Call me crazy, but doesn't the FBI use these exact same tactics to entrap "criminals"?
Maybe, Veritas is just an arm of the FBI or the US gestapo (Homeland Security) or any other alphabet agency (company) etc.
Who are these Critics? I want their names, else the statement is moot.
As for Veritas, I am just a little concerned. They (Powers that be) always need a bad guy. I'm just really leary of being played. Veritas could, can be and most probably is 100% legit. Making some real headway. But at the back of my head I keep hearing a little voice say, just wait and see a little longer. Are they the only Good Guy spokes people to get press all the time? Have the Bad guy's chosen them to be their pawn in the media. Fines mean nothing to the powers that be, since money is just a tool and information good or bad is true power.
I'm still leary of Juliane Assange and the other guy, whose name escapes me at the moment. Pawns are meant to be played and anything in todays world, that gets air time and seems legit, I'm having a hard time with. Just so many darn lies.
JTF Truth That’s a very health attitude to have, I’m leary of them also.The major issue, to me, is that the information supplied by such as Assange and Snowden seems unlikely to be allowed to be transmitted unless "they" had a reason allow it. Most of their material appears to be true, but not really revelatory, more in the nature of confirmation of what many already knew and were discussing already.
Comment: Below are just some of the exposés Project Veritas has published in the last few years. It's rather telling that whistleblowers have no choice but to go to independent outlets to get their message out because the mainstream media are now fully complicit in government corruption: