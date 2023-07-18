© Getty Images / Dan Kitwood

More millennials support criminalizing misgendering than oppose the idea, a Newsweek poll conducted earlier this month and published on Saturday found. The idea had less support among both younger and older generations., while the rest were unsure or had no opinion on the matter., with 35% against the idea.Perhaps surprisingly, given that more of them identify as LGBTQ+ than any other age group,The survey also found a plurality of Americans were willing to refer to transgender individuals by their requested pronouns. A total of 37% said they would call a trans-woman (born male) "she/her" if asked, while 17% said they would continue to use "he/his" and 28% said it would depend on the person asking. Similarly, 38% said they would call a trans-man "he/him" if asked, with 18% refusing and 27% saying it would vary depending on the person.While the US does not have laws against "hate speech" per se, social media speech codes and their real-life equivalents in academia have encouraged Americans to change the way they talk about sex and gender, emphasizing the adoption of LGBTQ-friendly vocabulary.In some cases, however, LGBTQ activism has been met with strong legislative resistance, particularly when it comes to trans-identifying children. This year, Republican-led state governments have passed dozens of bills banning medical procedures and restricting the discussion of LGBTQ issues in the classroom.In the UK, journalists, activists, and ordinary social media users have been investigated, arrested and charged for misgendering trans people under "harassment" and "malicious communication."