The Biden administration removed these sections on May 12, 2023.
Why would they remove these important sections?
This snapshot was taken on April 21, 2023.
Before the change:
https://web.archive.org/web/20230421232507/https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/child-sex-trafficking
(Also on Archive.ph on Feb. 2, 2023: https://archive.li/zIAzT)
Then on May 28, 2023 the Biden Department of Justice removed the language for "International Sex Trafficking of Minors", "Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors" and "Child Victims of Prostitution."
https://web.archive.org/web/20230528021833/https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/child-sex-trafficking
This is the same administration that lost track of 85,000 migrant children in the United States since 2021.
And now the same administration is eliminating language on child sex trafficking. What gives?
