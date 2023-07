© AP Photo / Pablo M. Diez/Pool

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has attempted to assuage public concerns about the impending discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan.International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi met with residents of the Fukushima Prefecture where the crippled nuclear plant is located this weekNow,The discharge, which is expected to take place over the course of decades, has been approved by the IAEA, even though Grossi did admit that some concerns remain."All these complex graphs and statistics are one thing but the reality, the reality of people, the reality of the economy, the reality of the social mood and perceptions may be different," he said during the Wednesday meeting with Fukushima prefecture residents and officials in Iwaki.The water discharge plan has encountered opposition from people in Japan and in the neighboring countries such as China and South Korea."We, fishery operators, are left with no choice but to react emotionally and harden our attitude," Tetsu Nozaki, chairman of the Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, told Grossi. "I beg you to realize... that this project of the release of ALPS-processed water is moving ahead in the face of opposition.""The discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is related to the global marine environment and public health," the administration said in a statement. "It should be subject to open and transparent international monitoring and supervision involving relevant stakeholders, instead of arranging monitoring under the leadership of Japan alone."Earlier, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Beijing thinks that the IAEA report, which essentially paves the way for the water discharge plan, "should not be the 'shield' or 'green light' for Japan's discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean."The tragedy of Fukushima Daiichi started on March 11, 2011, when it suddenly became apparent that the design of the coastal nuclear plant apparently did not account for the possibility of a tsunami - a not uncommon phenomenon in Japan - such as the one that occurred that day in the wake of a powerful undersea quake in the Tohoku region.