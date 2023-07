© Scott Olson/Getty Images



Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law on Friday that will allow illegal immigrants to acquire standard driver's licenses.Pritzker said:Democratic Lt. Governor Julia Stratton commented:which bears the acronym "TVDL" at the top.Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said:Meanwhile, state lawmakers recently passed HB 3751, who are eligible to workwhich Gov. Pritzker has not yet signed,which states that only American citizens can become law enforcement officers. The legislature seemingly justified this conflict by predicting that DACA recipients would eventually become citizens.Chicago has struggled to accommodate foreign nationals and asylum seekers who have unlawfully crossed the border. The city recently passed a controversial measure to provide $51 million for the roughly 10,000 foreign nationals who have arrived in the Windy City over the past year.