A quarter of US 40-year-olds have never married, up 5% from the previous census, Pew Research has found.Married Americans make up a smaller portion of the population than ever, according to a Pew Research Center paper published on Wednesday analyzing Census Bureau data from 2021.However, with a majority of young Americans living with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression thanks to persistent economic woes compounded by the Covid-19 shutdown, couples may feel less pressure to strike out on their own.While single parenthood is extremely common in the US - 41% of women who gave birth in 2020 were unmarried - a growing number of Americans look down on it, a poll conducted in 2021 and published last year found. Nearly half of those polled said single motherhood was bad for society, and nearly a quarter believed even cohabitation without being married was equally so. Both figures have increased since 2018.The CDC revealed earlier this month that the birthrate - which hit a 30-year low in 2019 - has continued to drop after a brief recovery during the pandemic and remains beneath the 1.7 births per woman needed to sustain the population at current levels. Childless couples have pointed to economic stresses as the primary reason for delaying or opting out of reproduction.