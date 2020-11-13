Comment:
The Husband Store
A brand new store has just opened in New York City that sells Husbands.
When women go to choose a husband, they have to follow the instructions at the entrance:
You may visit this store ONLY ONCE! There are 6 floors and the value of
the products increase as you ascend the flights. You may choose any item
from a particular floor, or may choose to go up to the next floor, but you
CANNOT go back down except to exit the building.
So, a woman goes to the Husband Store to find a husband.
The 1st floor sign on the door reads:
Floor 1: These men have jobs.
The 2nd floor sign reads:
Floor 2: These men have Jobs and Love Kids.
The 3rd floor sign reads:
Floor 3: These men have Jobs, Love Kids and are extremely good looking.
"Wow," she thinks, but feels compelled to keep going.
She goes to the 4th floor and the sign reads:
Floor 4: These men Have Jobs, Love Kids, are Drop-dead Good Looking and help with Housework.
"Oh, mercy me!" she exclaims, "I can hardly stand it!"
Still, she goes to the 5th floor and sign reads:
Floor 5: These men Have Jobs, Love Kids, are Drop-dead Gorgeous, help with Housework and Have a Strong Romantic Streak.
She is so tempted to stay, but she goes to the 6th floor and the sign reads:
Floor 6: You are visitor 31,456,012 to this floor.
There are no men on this floor.
This floor exists solely as proof that women are impossible to please.
Thank you for shopping at the Husband Store.
To avoid gender bias charges, the store's owner opens a New Wives store just across the street.
The 1st first floor has wives that love sex.
The 2nd floor has wives that love sex and have money.
The 3rd,4th, 5th and 6th floors have never been visited.
So I was somewhat surprised when a group of woke women (not my usual readers) discovered my post. It went semi-viral, garnering almost 1,000 (mostly angry) comments. Reading their responses, you'd think I had suggested women marry any 'ole man off the street. Some made the leap that I said men shouldn't have to do housework (not sure of the connection there). Others said I told women not to have any standards at all. And still others were convinced I'd said it's okay for women to accept abuse from a man!
This is what the far-left culture has produced: a generation of women whose anger and resentment toward men and marriage precludes them from not only having a sense of humor but from acquiring any critical thinking skills. There's no middle ground anymore, no place for cogent conversation. It's just hate.
With so many women conditioned to believe that women are irreproachable and men are toxic, the future of marriage and family is bleak. Some women will learn, down the road, that they've been fed a mountain of lies. Those are the women I coach. They are in desperate need of a new relationship roadmap, one that works and that welcomes understanding the very real and very deep biological differences between the sexes.
Others leave perfectly good husbands and glorify their decision, convinced men are nothing but Neanderthals. In truth, these women simply never learned how to love and to bring out the best in a man.
"It's true that modern men are doing more than they once did, but their efforts do not come close to evening the scales," writes Liz Lenz in "It Took Divorce to Make My Marriage Equal." "When they do chip in, they expect not just credit but lavish praise."
Lenz should read the wildly successful book How to Win Friends and Influence People, by Dale Carnegie. If she did, she'd learn that "lavish praise," rather than complaints and recrimination, is the key to human engineering, or the ability to understand and to get along with others.
Indeed, lasting love requires a dramatically different understanding of men and women, not to mention empathy toward men, that at the moment is nonexistent. It isn't men and marriage that hold women back. It's the narrative women have been sold.
It's not a coincidence that the erosion of marriage and successful dating occurred at the same time women were encouraged to harbor inflated expectations for life and for love, as though women are the prize and men should be lucky to "land" them.
"All of my friends are attractive and successful. Almost every single one of them has an issue with men," said commentator Tomi Lahren in a recent video. "If all of these women, including myself, are having issues, then I have to think it might not be us. It might be you. It might be men."
That's what woke women think, too. They are wrong.
Never heard that husband store thing before. Found it very amusing!