The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a Christian web design business who refused to design a website for a same-sex wedding, the latest in a series of decisions that expands the reach of religion in daily life.The vote was 6-3, reflected the conservative-liberal divide among justices.The ruling overturned a lower court's decision that Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith was not allowed an exemption from a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.Smith, the owner of 303 Creative, is an evangelical Christian who said she believes marriage can only exist between a man and a woman.President Joe Biden said the ruling was disappointing.'I'm deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans,' he said.'More broadly, today's decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations - including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women.'During oral arguments, the court's liberal justices said a ruling in Smith's favor would encourage other businesses to discriminate against certain customers.Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the minority dissent. She said the ruling was 'profoundly wrong.''Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people.'Smith's case was argued by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a rightwing Christian group which has frequently pursued cases targeted gay and transgender people's rights.Democrats were quick to condemn the ruling.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: 'Refusing service based on whom someone loves is just as bigoted and hateful as refusing service because of race or religion. And this is bigotry that the vast majority of Americans find completely unacceptable.'The ruling is the latest to show conservatives flexing their muscles on the court.And later on Friday the court issued a ruling blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.Nikki Haley, Republican runner for the party's 2024 nomination, welcomed the website decision.'Unlike in other countries, we don't force our citizens to express themselves in ways that conflict with their religious beliefs,' she said. 'It's called the First Amendment.'I'm glad we have a Supreme Court that respects our Constitution.'