Society's Child
The Supreme Court rules in FAVOR of Christian Colorado graphic designer who refused to set up a page celebrating same-sex marriage
Daily Mail
Fri, 30 Jun 2023 17:27 UTC
The vote was 6-3, reflected the conservative-liberal divide among justices.
The ruling overturned a lower court's decision that Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith was not allowed an exemption from a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.
'The First Amendment's protections belong to all, not just to speakers whose motives the government finds worthy,' wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch for the majority.
'In this case, Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.'
Smith, the owner of 303 Creative, is an evangelical Christian who said she believes marriage can only exist between a man and a woman.
She sued Colorado's civil rights commission and officials in 2016 because she said she feared being punished for refusing to serve gay weddings.
She insisted she did not want to discriminate against anyone but simply objects to not being able to express her Christian beliefs.
And she argued that her websites counted as art and were protected by her constitutional right to free speech.
In his majority opinion, Gorsuch agreed. He said that the First Amendment prohibited Colorado from 'forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees.'
President Joe Biden said the ruling was disappointing.
'I'm deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans,' he said.
'More broadly, today's decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations - including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women.'
During oral arguments, the court's liberal justices said a ruling in Smith's favor would encourage other businesses to discriminate against certain customers.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the minority dissent. She said the ruling was 'profoundly wrong.'
'Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,' she said, reading from the bench in a display of the depth of the minority's feeling.
'Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people.'
Smith's case was argued by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a rightwing Christian group which has frequently pursued cases targeted gay and transgender people's rights.
Democrats were quick to condemn the ruling.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: 'Refusing service based on whom someone loves is just as bigoted and hateful as refusing service because of race or religion. And this is bigotry that the vast majority of Americans find completely unacceptable.'
The ruling is the latest to show conservatives flexing their muscles on the court.
In some cases, such as overturning Roe v Wade last year, they have struck down what many legal experts considered to be settled law.
It came a day after it struck down the use of affirmative action by universities to improve diversity.
President Joe Biden slammed that verdict from what he said was now not a 'normal court.'
And later on Friday the court issued a ruling blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.
Nikki Haley, Republican runner for the party's 2024 nomination, welcomed the website decision.
'Unlike in other countries, we don't force our citizens to express themselves in ways that conflict with their religious beliefs,' she said. 'It's called the First Amendment.
'I'm glad we have a Supreme Court that respects our Constitution.'
Comment: There's no shortage of graphic designers out there, and plenty who would be more than happy to create a website celebrating gay marriage. Why would a client want someone who fundamentally disagrees with the message of their website designing it? There's also a big difference between turning a client away due to immutable characteristics and turning one away because the artist disagrees with the ideology of the content. Not accepting a client because of their sexuality is bigoted, not accepting a project because the project is ideologically at odds with ones beliefs is freedom.