The Portland Police Bureau has warned the community of a disturbing rise in the number of fentanyl overdoses involving young children.Amid the "unprecedented" spike in such incidents, the PPB has urged users to keep fentanyl as far away from children as possible, pointing out that the drug may look like candy.According to the PPB, the children in the incidents investigated by the Narcotics and Organized Crime unit since the middle of the month were between one and three years old.Just four days later, they were called to the Argay Terrace neighborhood in the northeast part of the city for a similar incident. On June 25, it was reported that a three-year-old had ingested fentanyl at a home in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.The three unrelated investigations are still ongoing, thus no further information has been provided by the PPB or NOC regarding the children's conditions.To mitigate the risk of future incidents, the PPB urged users to "immediately take extra steps to prevent children from accessing fentanyl or other controlled substances," noting that, "even a small amount of fentanyl residue can be lethal to children, as the narcotic can be more potent to a toddler's smaller body and lack of opioid tolerance."Fentanyl is typically used in powdered form, and is often pressed into pills that look like other medications.