One person has been killed and nine injured, including children, in a rollercoaster accident at an amusement park in Stockholm.Witnesses said the Jetline ride at the Gröna Lund theme park had"This is tragic and shocking, and regrettably we've learned that one person has died," Gröna Lund spokesperson Annika Troselius told public broadcaster SVT.Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police launched an investigation.Police said nine people were being treated in hospital, includingGröna Lund said in a statementwas closed until further notice.Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVTat the time of the accident."My husbandLagerstedt said. "My children were scared.", the amusement park says on its website.Sweden's culture minister, Parisa Liljestrand, said news of the accident was incomprehensible."My thoughts are with those that were affected as well as their families and loved ones," she told the TT news agency.