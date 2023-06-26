jetline

Witnesses say Jetline ride, which reaches 55mph and heights of 30 metres, partly left the tracks
One person has been killed and nine injured, including children, in a rollercoaster accident at an amusement park in Stockholm.

Witnesses said the Jetline ride at the Gröna Lund theme park had partly derailed during a ride on Sunday, sending people crashing to the ground.

"This is tragic and shocking, and regrettably we've learned that one person has died," Gröna Lund spokesperson Annika Troselius told public broadcaster SVT.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police launched an investigation.

Police said nine people were being treated in hospital, including three who had severe injuries.

Gröna Lund said in a statement the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice.

Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

"My husband saw a rollercoaster car with people in it falling to the ground," Lagerstedt said. "My children were scared."

The steel-tracked Jetline rollercoaster reaches speeds of up to 90km/h (55mph) and a height of 30 metres, transporting more than a million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.

Sweden's culture minister, Parisa Liljestrand, said news of the accident was incomprehensible.

"My thoughts are with those that were affected as well as their families and loved ones," she told the TT news agency.