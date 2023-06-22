In the email dated January 30th 2021, Walensky says that then-Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci and then-NIH Director Francis Collins were also aware of the situation.
She wrote: "I had a call with Francis Collins this morning and one of the issues we discussed was that of vaccine breakthroughs. This is clearly an important area of study and was specifically called out this week here."
"Francis is also discussing with Tony [Fauci]," she added.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, called it a "stunning FOIA revelation". "Walensky knew about vax 'breakthrough' infections in January 2021. So did Tony Fauci. They continued to push vax mandates anyway," he wrote on Twitter.
Dr. Bhattacharya also criticised the heavy redaction of the email, obscuring the entirety of Walensky's explanation of her understanding of the issue, as it "is not a classified email".
Dr. Bhattacharya retweeted a clip from March 29th 2021, two months after the email was sent, posted by Dr. Kevin Bass in which Walensky tells MSNBC that "vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick".
Comment: Note, the Dr. Kevin Bass tweet is unavailable, but we found this one:
U.S. Covid vaccination policy since 2021 has been based on the idea that the vaccines prevent the spread of the disease. Even as late as April this year federal vaccine mandates remained in force and a ban on unvaccinated visitors entering the United States was lifted only on May 12th.
Questions will be asked why officials continued to make claims for the vaccines, basing policies affecting millions of Americans on those claims, that it appears they knew to be untrue.
The revelations are also further confirmation that those worried about 'disinformation' need to reassess any simplistic assumption they have that the Government is inherently trustworthy and its claims constitute a sound basis for censorship.
Comment: Literally the exact opposite is true, with vaccinations INCREASING risk of infection.