CDC Director Rochelle Walensky knew that Covid vaccines did not stop infections in January 2021 but continued to claim they did and promote policies based on it, a newly released email reveals.In the email dated January 30th 2021, Walensky says that then-Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci and then-NIH Director Francis Collins were also aware of the situation."Francis is also discussing with Tony [Fauci]," she added.Dr. Bhattacharya retweeted a clip from March 29th 2021, two months after the email was sent, posted by Dr. Kevin Bass in which Walensky tells MSNBC that "vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick".U.S. Covid vaccination policy since 2021 has been based on the idea that the vaccines prevent the spread of the disease. Even as late as April this year federal vaccine mandates remained in force and a ban on unvaccinated visitors entering the United States was lifted only on May 12th.The revelations are also further confirmation that those worried about 'disinformation' need to reassess any simplistic assumption they have that the Government is inherently trustworthy and its claims constitute a sound basis for censorship.