Fauci made the comments on Your World while talking to host Neil Cavuto.
Cavuto asked Fauci to respond to Americans who are unsure about taking another round of the vaccine.
"And they're beginning to wonder about the regimen for treating it, whether you get two vaccination shots, whether you get a booster, another booster. They just don't know. What do you tell them?" he asked.
"One of the things that's clear from the data is that, even though vaccines, because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus, don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death," Fauci responded.
Comment: Tell that to the thousands who have submitted VAERS reports, and those who have formed citizen support groups because the mainstream medical community has abandoned them.
- Minnesota nurses say vaccine injuries are being underreported
- Thousands of deaths and adverse reactions deleted from VAERS
- VAERS data show COVID vaccine serious injury close to 112,000, Pfizer asks FDA for approval to inject kids 5 to 11
- Louisiana nurse blows the whistle: 'We have had more children die from the COVID vaccine than of COVID itself'
- COVID vaccine injury reports among 12- to 17-year-olds more than triple in 1 Week, VAERS data show
- COVID disinformation and media suppression of experts
It's important to remember that we're not far removed from a time when authorities insisted that vaccines were "100 per cent safe and effective" and anyone who challenged that narrative was demonized as an anti-vaxxer.
Fauci is in a good position to know that vaccines don't protect against COVID infections.
As we previously highlighted, Fauci tested positive for the virus back in June despite being quadruple vaccinated.
He then caught COVID again for the second time in the space of a fortnight after completing a course of Paxlovid.
But yeah, "100 per cent safe and effective!"
Here's another tell for all of you. How come the laywers are not jumping up and down and complaining because they can't sue Pig Farma? There's billions to be made for these lawsuits alone, if they could only file em.