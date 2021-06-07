Covid Lies
© Nutritruth Org

Ask yourself why public health authorities would suppress this information:

'We Made a Big Mistake' — COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Travels From Injection Site, Can Cause Organ Damage

Or this information:

Revolver Series, Part One: Exposing the Media's Plot to Hide Record Vaccine Deaths and Deceive Americans

Revolver Investigation, Part Two: Exposing the Media's Plot to Hide Record Vaccine Deaths and Deceive Americans

Why would Big Pharma hire "fact checkers" to discredit safe successful treatment of Covid with HCQ and Ivermectin? Both have been used for decades. They are so safe that in civilized countries not controlled by Big Pharma and their medical bureaucrats, the drugs are available over the counter. In Africa HCQ is known as "Sunday medicine." In malaria areas it is taken every Sunday by everyone. Yet American public health authorities and their shills said you would have a heart attack if you took it, and a majority of American doctors fell for the obvious lie.

American Covid deaths are due entirely to public health authorities banning treatment with the two safe known cures.

It seems they wanted the deaths for the fear factor. It drove people to line up for the vaccine. Did you notice that instead of calming public fears, the authorities elevated fear? Fear produces irrationality and panic, which normally public authorities do not want. But for the "Covid pandemic" they did want fear and panic.

Why do you think they generated fear and withheld known safe treatments? Is Fauci simply incompetent, or is he a highly rewarded tool of a hidden agenda?

James Howard Kunstler tells us that all is not well: What If the "Big Lie" Is the Big Lie?