Puppet Masters
COVID disinformation and media suppression of experts
Paul Craig Roberts Org
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 21:58 UTC
Ask yourself why public health authorities would suppress this information:
'We Made a Big Mistake' — COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Travels From Injection Site, Can Cause Organ Damage
Or this information:
Revolver Series, Part One: Exposing the Media's Plot to Hide Record Vaccine Deaths and Deceive Americans
Revolver Investigation, Part Two: Exposing the Media's Plot to Hide Record Vaccine Deaths and Deceive Americans
Why would Big Pharma hire "fact checkers" to discredit safe successful treatment of Covid with HCQ and Ivermectin? Both have been used for decades. They are so safe that in civilized countries not controlled by Big Pharma and their medical bureaucrats, the drugs are available over the counter. In Africa HCQ is known as "Sunday medicine." In malaria areas it is taken every Sunday by everyone. Yet American public health authorities and their shills said you would have a heart attack if you took it, and a majority of American doctors fell for the obvious lie.
American Covid deaths are due entirely to public health authorities banning treatment with the two safe known cures.
It seems they wanted the deaths for the fear factor. It drove people to line up for the vaccine. Did you notice that instead of calming public fears, the authorities elevated fear? Fear produces irrationality and panic, which normally public authorities do not want. But for the "Covid pandemic" they did want fear and panic.
Why do you think they generated fear and withheld known safe treatments? Is Fauci simply incompetent, or is he a highly rewarded tool of a hidden agenda?
James Howard Kunstler tells us that all is not well: What If the "Big Lie" Is the Big Lie?
Reader Comments
Boy, these puppet masters have really got control of the whole script, haven't they?So they delusionally imagine . . .
From the Cs session May 29, 2021 [Link]
(Chu) Next question: "What is the percentage that we might see the big financial collapse of the economy in the next 24 months?"So, once again The Haters will eff it all up and once again we'll pick up the pieces but for all of that will remain none the wiser. Step and repeat . . .
A: High!
Q: (L) That's good enough. Yeah, we already got the news in our newspaper today that starting in July, all the prices are going to be up, taxes on imported products, all the businesses and manufacturing jobs that are small businesses are all going to be just completely done in. And they HAVE to know that it's going to happen! I know Lobaczewski says that when psychopaths are in charge, they make stupid decisions and put stupid people in power who make further stupid decisions. They don't think things through. They have NO concept of consequences. That alone, one might think, could explain the stupidity of the actions that are going on today. However, surely, SURELY they must have a rational two or three advisors who will tell them that if you do that, this is going to happen and you're basically killing the goose that laid the golden egg, shooting off your foot, and cutting off your nose to spite your face - sorry for mixing metaphors, but that's what they're doing!
(Joe) That's been happening, and those advisors have been brushed off.
(L) Lobaczewski described what a country under a pathocratic [rule]... I mean, everything goes downhill. There are no supplies, long lines for toilet paper, all kinds of things like that. That could be just what we're seeing.
(Joe) At some point in the past few sessions, we asked a question about COVID and the lockdowns and stuff. They said that, as usual, the powers that be will push it too far and all will come crashing down. Is the 'all' that will come crashing down at least partly economic?
A: Yes
Q: (Joe) Are they going to continue these lockdowns with the talk of new variants, travel restrictions, no hugging your neighbour...?
A: Yes
Q: (L) I tell ya, people: it's all really depressing out there. The thing is, we had all of this predicted to us 25 years ago. We knew it was coming; we just didn't know how.
(Andromeda) It's surreal to see it actually happening.
The jab objective? Depop, nanobots, genetic alteration, sterilization?
I don't stream so let it load, then it'll play.