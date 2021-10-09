This week's U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

3,202 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds with 99% of cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine .

520 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 508 cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

114 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

This week's U.S. VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

Young mother pressured to receive COVID vaccine dies of vaccine-induced blood clots

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize emergency use of its COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds

According to Pfizer's Sept. 20 press release, the trial didn't show the vaccine reduced hospitalizations or even mild cases. But it did reveal side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age.

Studies confirm Pfizer vaccine immunity wanes at 2 months

Sweden, Denmark and Finland pause Moderna vaccine over concerns of myocarditis

Fully vaccinated patient sparks COVID outbreak among vaccinated population

Fully vaccinated countries had the highest number of new COVID cases