the children ranged from ages 5 to 10.

Officials call for ramped-up inspections of public housing projectsFour children living in squalid conditions while being hidden from first responders were found in an apartment filled with "alcohol, drugs, sex toys" and a dead man, according to an incident report and outraged officials."This is sickening," said At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty. "I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor."That fire department report, obtained by the Herald and confirmed by police response, states that a BFD crew was sent to Old Colony Avenue Saturday morning for a call that a man had gone into cardiac arrest and required medical attention. That address is the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing complex run by the city.However, according to the incident report, firefighters found more than just a routine medical emergency."The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions."All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment," they wrote.Fire crews say they filed a "51A form with the appropriate state agency."A 51A form is available for download from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and is titled "Report of Child(ren) Alleged to be Suffering from Abuse or Neglect."A spokesperson for DCF could not be reached to comment on the disposition of the children due to the Juneteenth federal holiday, though the agency does not typically comment on their work.The fire crews, according to the incident report, performed CPR on the person in cardiac arrest, who apparently died. The Boston Police Department is investigating. A fire department spokesman confirmed a call came in for that address."At about 11:11 AM, on Saturday, June 17th, officers responded to the area of 381 Old Colony Avenue for a death investigation. District Detectives handling, not suspicious, no further information," a BPD spokesperson told the Herald.Flaherty, Public Safety chairman on the council, told the Herald Monday night the dead body found on the floor was "from an apparent overdose" and that the children ranged from ages 5 to 10. One of the kids was found in a back bedroom.State Sen. Nick Collins, a South Boston Democrat, praised the police, firefighters and EMTs who rushed to help."Our first responders should be commended for following through and fulfilling their duty as mandatory reporters," Collins said, citing how they are legally bound to report children in potential danger. "No child should be exposed to what these children were allegedly exposed to."Council President Ed Flynn, also a Southie pol, ripped the "inhumane and horrific" discovery at a Boston Housing Authority (BHA) unit."This underscores the need for oversight into BHA inspections and eviction practices, security efforts in developments and protocols to ensure children are safe in every BHA apartment."No charges or identities of the occupants of the public housing unit have been provided to the Herald as of Tuesday morning.