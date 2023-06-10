© Reuters



Thousands of Romanian teachers have poured into the streets of the capital Bucharest to demand higher salaries and better working conditions, as a third week of general strikes came to an end.gathered in front of government headquarters in central Bucharest on Friday, to denounce low wages while carrying banners against the government's economic policies.Teachers in Romani-- with thousands chanting "Dignity", "We dare" and "We won't give in."The trade unionsThe unions have also demanded that new teachers' wages, whichin Romania.Several rounds of negotiations between unions and the government have so far failed, with the latest offer being a wage hike of 1000 lei ($217.35) in June, and a bonus of 1,500 lei per year in October.The government has also allocated a little over three percent of GDP for the education sector this year, even though it has previously vowed to boost spending to six percent of GDP.Teachers unions announced that the strike action would continue.