Last year, the number of physical attacks - including intrusion, vandalism, and gunfire - jumped by 71% from 2021

Blackouts are likely this summer in the United States, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corp.The NERC warning came late on Wednesday, calling for "shortfalls" in power supplies to the U.S. West, Midwest, Texas, Southeast, New England — as well as Ontario — as temperatures rise.Last year, the warnings of power blackouts were less severe, in part because they didn't include the U.S. Southeast.in its Summer Reliability Assessment report released last year in the run-up to summer.This year's full summer assessment will be published next week.The U.S. power grid is faced with other challenges that go beyond power disruptions due to extreme temperatures., according to a confidential NERC analysis seen by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year., according to the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or E-ISAC, a division of North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).