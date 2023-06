© AP Photo/Martin Meissner



The eurozone fell into a recession at the start of this year as cost of living crisis continues to pressure households.According to revised data from Eurostat on Thursday, gross domestic product (GDP) across the bloc was revised down to a, downgraded from a previous estimate that the economy stagnated.for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.It was hit by a combination of, as well as Russia's war on Ukraine which has pushed energy and food prices higher.Government consumption also fell sharply by 1.6% quarter on quarter, while gross fixed capital formation, which tracks investment, increased by 0.6% between January and March.Looking at trade,Economists are now warning that the eurozone"Today's data mean that the eurozone has experienced two successive quarters of negative GDP growth and therefore met the standard definition of a recession - albeit only by a fraction and partly thanks toAndrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said."The big picture, however, is that the euro-zone economy was broadly stagnant during the past two quarters - and we think GDP is likely to contract again in Q2The eurozone was mainly dragged down byThe European Commission forecast in mid-May that growth for the year would reach 1.1% across the 20 countries that use the single currency. Meanwhile Euro areaBert Colijn, ING's senior economist for the eurozone, said: "Overall, the eurozone economy is very much back to muddling through, as monetary policy starts to weigh more heavily on activity,