Prolonging violence in Ukraine at any cost is in the interest of the US, Nikolay Patrushev has claimed...Nikolay Patrushev, one of Russia's senior security officials, has accused the US and the UK of standing in the way of peace. Unlike the peoples of Russia and Ukraine, the two English-speaking countries are interested in prolonging the violence and do not care about human suffering, he alleged.At a press conference Thursday in Belarus, he said:Patrushev, who serves as secretary of the Security Council, reminded journalists thatThe official was referring to negotiations in Istanbul, during which Ukraine proposed to pledge neutrality in exchange for security guarantees, to which Moscow provisionally agreed.Patrushev gave this assessment:Patrushev was visiting the Belarusian capital Minsk for a meeting of security chiefs from members of theRussian officials have described the hostilities in Ukraine as part of a larger proxy war waged by the US and its allies against Moscow, aimed at preserving Western powers' hegemony.Washington has declared the "strategic defeat" of Russia as its goal in Ukraine and pledged to provide military assistance to Kiev for as long as it takes to achieve that objective.