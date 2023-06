Last week, a group of Capitol Police officers reportedly halted a children's choir from singing the National Anthem in the Capitol Rotunda,The choir, comprised of patriotic young children, hoped to express their love for their country through the time-honored tradition of singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the echo-filled chamber of the Rotunda.However, they were stopped mid-performance by law enforcement officers tasked with protecting the very symbol of our democracy, Gateway Pundit reports.