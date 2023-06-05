Capitol
Last week, a group of Capitol Police officers reportedly halted a children's choir from singing the National Anthem in the Capitol Rotunda, citing concerns that it "might offend someone."

The choir, comprised of patriotic young children, hoped to express their love for their country through the time-honored tradition of singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the echo-filled chamber of the Rotunda.

However, they were stopped mid-performance by law enforcement officers tasked with protecting the very symbol of our democracy, despite having a permit for the concert, Gateway Pundit reports.