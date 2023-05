© Julio Cortez/AP



We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness — -That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government. [emphasis mine - GH]

The U.S. Revolution From Above

The irony is that [the United States'] demise was greatly hastened by its desperate efforts, after the Cold War's end, to bring to fruition its own (unrealizable) utopian project — worldwide democratic peace ...

About the Author:

Gordon M. Hahn received his doctorate from Boston University, has taught at six U.S. universities as well as at St. Petersburg State University in Russia, and has published 6 books and hundreds of articles on Russian politics and international relations.

In the middle of the last century, German National Socialists hoped to establish a worldwide Reich ruled by the German master race. What they got instead was Germany left in ruins and half their country given over to the very communists they had sought to defeat.Communism, for its part, aimed at creating a world-wide proletarian utopia. What it created instead was a series of dystopias which came close to completely destroying their inherited national cultures. Then, in a further irony, the revolutionary class ruling most of the communist regimes, whose mandate had included destroying the capitalist bourgeoisie, themselves became bourgeois, and were finally overthrown, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, by capitalist bourgeois revolutions.The U.S. today is experiencing similar ironic twists of fate. It is well known thatThat idea, to be sure, was somewhat mystified by America's original religiosity, specifically its Christian teleology and eschatology. Correct Christian believers could look forward to their salvation only at the end of time, when Christ and the Heavenly Kingdom would come down to earth. But faith in a Christian end of time (the Heavenly Kingdom) was eventually replaced byAmerica's 'victory' in the Cold War and America's status as the 'world's lone superpower' opened up seemingly unlimited political possibilities for 'promoting democracy.'similar to the one Russian revolutionaries had faced a century earlier.The answer to the question was perhaps pre-ordained by the overwhelming lure of additional allies and markets.And yet, the founding fathers had not written, say, that if a government violates citizens' rights, then 'the Government can be altered or abolished' by anyone who happens to come along; or that 'the people and/or foreign governments can alter or abolish bad Government and institute a new Government.' Nor did they write that the 'American Government is established to spread Rule by the People across the World, and it may use any and all means necessary to achieve Providence's intent to establish Democratic Governance everywhere.'In the 1960s, powerful movements developed in America associated with various liberationist, revolutionary causes. Some were Marxist, others were associated with the black liberation and feminist movements. Over subsequent decades, they mixed and matched among themselves, and found new allies in Hispanic and gay movements, and gradually infiltrated and redefined the goals of the educational system, popular media and, increasingly, much else.-- such as those of speech, information, association, and so on,American republicanism has died just thirty years after the more extreme version of its global revolutionary dream was imagined.-- who, it must be granted, himself did much to undermine American republicanism --American exceptionalism is proving ever less exceptional as it winks at the unlimited self-aggrandizement of the in-group and uses censorship and politicized legal institutions to perpetuate party privilege.That the United States' democratic experiment is dying, if not indeed already dead, is hardly open to question. It is obvious. The irony is that its demise was greatly hastened by its desperate efforts, after the Cold War's end, to bring to fruition its own (unrealizable) utopian project - worldwide democratic peace - a project it tried to hurry along by the use of threats, coercion and violence.This confluence of authoritarian forces amounts to a newsomething that far exceeds the so-calledand which is now being built under the present and ongoing revolution from above being waged againstToday, the U.S. is undergoing a state-led ' revolution from above' , and this is perhaps the greatest irony of all. It was precisely a revolution from above that led to the collapse of the Soviet communist regime and state -- the very event that opened the door to the American hegemony that tempted the increasingly corrupted U.S. eliterather than balance it.American-led color revolutions, political expediency and hypocrisy in the aggressive use of US hegemony and such international principles as state sovereignty; America's selective use of democratic absolutism as an instrument to increase American power along with the simultaneous decline of American democracy; the rise of American transgenderism ...among many non-Westerners abroad (as well, certainly, as some at home). This in turn has further encouragedrather than America leading a series of revolutions to install democracy across the world, what we are witnessing instead isin general across the world. 'Open society' baronis financing color revolutions not in totalitarian countries like China and North Korea but in the US, France, and Israel.has infiltrated the US, Canadian, and other Western governments in order to bring about an authoritarian managerialist-technocratic global government under the guise of theLocally, in the US, Soros and other such global oligarchs fund the election campaigns of anarchistic public prosecutors who, once in office,on politicized groundsfrom Antifa or BLM.Instead of a stable and more-or-less rational worldwide republican order inspired by the American model,-- some laced with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear means and weapons. Meanwhile, even as America is dismantling its own republic, it invokes democracy while using decidedly non-democratic means to 'spread democracy' -- to Ukraine and elsewhere.once wrote thatand it remains irrational even when revolutionaries make use of rationality in their attempt to remake the entire world in the image of their own ideals.It bears repeating again:But it is not the right of foreign governments or globalist oligarchs to do so. Is it too late for Americans to learn this lesson? And even if we did, who among us has the humility and intelligence needed both to implement such a novel policy and to convince the rest of the world that we are sincere?