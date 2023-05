A United States citizen has been arrested in Ukraine for allegedly expressing strong criticism against the government's war with Russia and the Biden administration said on Monday that they will not comment on the matter.After reportedly seizing "mobile phones and a computer with evidence of illegal activity," Ukrainian authorities "confirmed the criminal actions of a foreign blogger," per the release.The Biden administration refused to comment on the matter during a Monday press brief when reporters questioned the State Department if they were in discussions with the Ukrainian government to negotiate the release of Lira.Mathew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, told reporters that the Biden administration "was aware of the report" but declined to comment any further.Liam Cosgrove, a reporter for the Epoch Times, asked Miller during the press brief, "Are you guys aware of this? How do we feel about our allies detaining US citizens for free speech abroad?""So you guys aren't working to get him released?" Cosgrove shot back."I'm gonna leave my comments where I where I just left them," Miller said in response.The Biden administration has sent $115 billion to $200 billion of taxpayer dollars over the past year to Ukraine to aid in the fight against the government's war with Russia.