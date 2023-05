© Jason Koerner/Getty Images



Tucker Carlson's Woodstock, Maine recording studio, where the former Fox host broadcast his show during the summer, was reportedly left in shambles by Fox News personnel right as he was poised to bring his content to Twitter, according to a Wednesday report.According to The Daily Mail , the studio, a converted barn, must now be largely rebuilt. Patrick Feeney, the man managing the project for Carlson, told reporters,He explained that his employer largely spends the year in Florida, having recently returned to the Maine town where he owns a home on a nearby lake. "He just got back late last night after meeting with lawyers and all that stuff. As you can imagine, he's very, very busy right now."Carlson promised that his iconic show would be returning on the Twitter platform during a record-shattering video announcement of barely three minutes, timed to coincide with his former timeslot, which ratings-wise clobbered his former network. As of this report it has been viewed over 132 million times.During the announcement, he told his audience, "Starting soon we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter."During his May 9th announcement, Carlson told his audience, "The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can. But there are always limits and you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it," Carlson said. "That's not a guess, that's a guarantee.""You can't have a free society if people are not allowed to say what they think is true," the former Fox host said. "Speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy. That's why it is enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments."