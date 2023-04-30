NewsReal on Facebook

Joe Quinn on Twitter & Facebook

Niall Bradley on Twitter

Show Notes

The last prominent anti-war voice in US mainstream media has been taken 'off air'. For now anyway, Tucker Carlson has been silenced, another clear signal that freedom of speech in the US is no more. Meanwhile Bobby Kennedy Jr's popularity is growing as he seeks to do the impossible by becoming president and pulling the US out of terminal decline.Also on this NewsReal, Joe & Niall prepare to swear allegiance to 'King Charles III', join St. Fauci in avoiding 'the blame game' over Covid, watch the Pentagon... er, Ukraine, make final preparations for 'the big push' against the Russians, pillory EU leaders for buying vast amounts of Russian oil at higher cost from third parties, and revisit revelations that the CIA swung the 2020 election for the Bidens, and thwarted FBI investigations into Saudi spies 'handling' some of the 9/11 'hijackers'.01:36:42— 66.4 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK.