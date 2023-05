A constituent called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a "piece of shit" on Friday during her town hall meeting in the Corona neighborhood of New York City.The video posted by FreedomNews.Tv FNTV, shows the man wearing a shirt with the Cuban flag on it as he waves the American flag.This is not the first such town hall incident for the Socialist New York Democrat:The Russia-Ukraine war was another point of contention during the meeting."We are on the verge of nuclear war with Russia," a constituent said. "Are you going to stop this war?"Last year, AOC voted in favor of sending $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the New York Post reported AOC said she also wanted President Joe Biden to abolish the debt ceiling. Congress has until June 5 to come to an agreement.