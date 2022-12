© Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A climate change documentary aimed at promoting Green New Deal initiatives — and featuring Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — gave new meaning to the term "Box Office Bomb" with its dismal opening weekend.Director Rachel Lears is behind the documentary, titled "To the End," which debuted over the weekend in 120 theaters.Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) did the math on the depressing opening-weekend numbers, determining that the per-theater average was even worse than the overall box office take."Nobody cares less about climate change than ... theatergoers," they concluded.As if to belabor that point, Mediaite noted that "To the End" debuted alongside Atlas Distribution's gory horror flick "The Mean One," based (very) loosely on the 1957 Dr. Seuss children's classic, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas.""The Mean One" debuted in 162 theaters and pulled in over $218,000 — an average of just over $1300 per theater — suggesting, as Mediaite concluded, thatAnother film released to limited theaters, for the sake of comparison, was Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" — which pulled in $360,000 from just six theaters in New York and California and averaged $60,000 per theater during the same time frame.In addition to being the best indie-film opening of the year and already generating Oscar buzz — primarily for lead actor Brendan Fraser — "The Whale" marks Aronofsky's best per-theater average for an opening weekend since 2010's "The Black Swan."