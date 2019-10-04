Society's Child
Woman at AOC Town Hall insists that "we must eat the babies" to stop climate change - Update
Zerohedge
Fri, 04 Oct 2019 06:45 UTC
Update: and there you go.
In a clip that has gone viral across social media platforms, a woman who was, in all likelihood, an opposition plant, confronted AOC during a town hall in Corona, Queens last night and insisted that her 'Green New Deal' wasn't enough and that instead "we must eat the babies" to stop climate change from destroying the world.
During the confrontation, the woman, who had an unusual and vaguely European accent, insisted that while she was a great fan of AOC, she felt that her proposals to combat climate change simply didn't go far enough.
The only measure drastic enough to make a difference, the woman insisted, would be to stop all of humanity from breeding, and "eat" babies instead of raising them.
At one point, the woman took off her coat to reveal a T-shirt bearing the phrase: "Save the planet, eat the children."
Members of AOC's staff approached the woman toward the end of her remarks, as everybody else in the room became increasingly uncomfortable.
By the time she got around to responding, a furor had gripped the room. AOC responded that we have "more than a few months" to solve the climate crisis ("though we do need to hit net-zero in a few years") and that "we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have."
Many criticized AOC for not rushing to admonish the woman. Even Tucker Carlson couldn't resist taking a shot at AOC during last night's show.
The Congresswoman addressed the outburst on Twitter, explaining that she was "concerned" that the woman might be "in crisis". She also took a swing at Carlson and others who have been "mocking" the woman, who might have a serious mental health condition.
This is obviously a comedy bit, and it sounds like the interviewer is the same woman seen in the press conference."
[Link]
The fact that nobody could tell if it was a hoax or not is telling. Plus, if it were played straight and made to be an in-tribe Far Leftist position, I bet you'd get people signing on board for real. It still might. The hysteria is real.
Update 10/04/19
It was all a prank: Either the "we must eat the babies" gal is one of the most brilliant trollers we have ever seen - or her outburst is yet another marker for the end of Western Civilization.
More on the social hysteria that we are now seeing spread like some kind of mind virus: