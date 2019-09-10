© Thinkstock

A new version of Monopoly has women players earning more money than their male board game opponents."With all of the things surrounding female empowerment, it felt right to bring this to Monopoly in a fresh new way," Jen Boswinkel, Hasbro Gaming's senior director of global brand strategy and marketing, told the paper. "It's giving the topic some relevancy to everyone playing it that everybody gets a turn, and this time women get an advantage at the start."A description of the $20 game — which is available for pre-order — calls it a "celebration of women entrepreneurs and inventors.""Ms. Monopoly was created to inspire everyone, young and old as it spotlights women who have challenged the status quo," Hasbro said in a statement.But not everyone was jumping for joy about the switch from Rich Uncle Pennybags to Ms. Monopoly.