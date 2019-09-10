money
© Thinkstock
A new version of Monopoly has women players earning more money than their male board game opponents.

In Ms. Monopoly, women start with $1,900 in Monopoly money, while men get just $1,500, according to USA Today, which was first with the news Tuesday of the revamped classic game. Women also get more moolah when passing "Go" throughout the competition.

"With all of the things surrounding female empowerment, it felt right to bring this to Monopoly in a fresh new way," Jen Boswinkel, Hasbro Gaming's senior director of global brand strategy and marketing, told the paper. "It's giving the topic some relevancy to everyone playing it that everybody gets a turn, and this time women get an advantage at the start."

A description of the $20 game — which is available for pre-order — calls it a "celebration of women entrepreneurs and inventors."

Rather than buying up properties such as Park Place and Boardwalk, players in the female-centric game purchase products and tools invented by women, including an edgeless beauty sponge, a bulletproof vest, and a dishwasher.

And instead of a thimble or a top hat, players in the game — aimed at ages eight and up — can choose to compete as a notebook and pen, a barbell, a jet, a glass, or Ms. Monopoly's white hat.

"Ms. Monopoly was created to inspire everyone, young and old as it spotlights women who have challenged the status quo," Hasbro said in a statement.

But not everyone was jumping for joy about the switch from Rich Uncle Pennybags to Ms. Monopoly.