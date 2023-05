A British Columbia high school is investigating after a guest speaker reportedly distributed "safer snorting kits" to minors following a presentation about harm reduction and drug prevention , according to Vancouver Sun The "safer snorting kits," which included "straws and wallet-sized cards for cutting powder into snortable lines," were distributed last week to students in the Cowichan Valley school district in Victoria, BC, the outlet reports."Have condoms and lube with you. You may want to have sex while high," one of the tips reads.Another tip says, "Adding a personal touch to your snorting equipment will help you better recognize your own when using with others."The incident came to light on Saturday when conservative activist Aaron Gunn posted images of the kits to Twitter.The Cowichan Valley School District confirmed the authenticity of the images and said that the district is investigating the incident, the outlet reports. Officials said that the kits were not part of a district policy, blaming their distribution to minors on a "third-party.""We were recently made aware of materials that were left at one of our school sites from a third-party harm reduction and drug addiction presentation that we do not consider school or age appropriate," the school district wrote in a statement on Sunday, adding that they have enacted a "full investigation."Canadian public schools have banned the free distribution of drug paraphernalia on campus, but higher education offers it to students through Harm Reduction Centres, which provide students with free, no-limit, no-questions-asked packages of "safer snorting supplies," "safer injection supplies" and "safer smoking supplies," the Vancouver Sun reports.According to a sign in the University of Victoria's Harm Reduction Center, the school will not request a student's identification when they come to pick up the materials."We won't ask you for ID when you order or pick up your supplies. Plus, supplies come in non-identifiable packaging," the sign reads, according to the outlet.Officials held a press conference in August of last year announcing that, "Six years ago nearly 1,000 people in the province died from illicit drug supply in a single year," adding that, "today, the same number of people have died in just half the time," peer clinical advisor and former addict Guy Felicella said.According to preliminary data released by the BC Coroners Service last August, at least 1,095 people have died as a result of illicit substance use since January 2022, which Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said puts BC "on track for a record loss of life" yet again.Last May, the BC government announced that possession of small amounts of illicit substances would be decriminalized, in an attempt to remove the criminal element of drug use so as to shift to a healthcare-based approach.