Africans know the nature and root causes of instability in their region themselves, says Russia's UN envoy Vassily NebenziaRussia does not consider it normal for peace and security in Africa to depend on irregular assistance from other countries, Vassily Nebenzia, the country's permanent representative to the UN, said on Thursday.Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on financing African Union peace support operations, the diplomat said that "Russia supports the position of African countries that effective measures are required to improve predictability, reliability and flexibility in this matter."he added.According to Nebenzia, "Africans know better than anyone the true nature and the root causes of instability in their region. They have come a long way in building the regional peace and security architecture."Business journalist Winston Tackie recently told RT that "deeper cooperation between African states has greatly contributed to fighting colonialism and stabilizing the region.""There has been a struggle for African resources, where we've seen a lot of continental countries come into Africa," he said, noting that Russia, on the other hand, has been a "key supporter" of leveling the playing field.