The time is right for Russia to sit with African leaders and companies in order to forge economic relationships and partnerships, South Africa's Minister of State and Security Ayanda Dlodlo told RT.Russia, and the Soviet Union before it, has traditionally invested in peace in Africa instead of pursuing economic goals, according to Dlodlo."In fact, this is why Russia may be slow in coming to the party to start conversing with the continent, to exploit in a positive way the economic opportunities that exist in the African continent," Dlodlo said.Talking about the relations between Russia and South Africa, she said the summit opens up new opportunities that are outside the BRICS trade bloc, "country-to-country from economic perspective."