A piece of land in Duivendrecht, just outside Amsterdam, was seized from a Dutch citizen who is, or was, the son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A specialist division of the Public Prosecution Service (OM) seized the property from according to a joint investigation by Dutch media outlet Follow the Money, Russian independent journalism platform Proekt, and The Guardian.The. Follow the Money reported that Faassen acquired the property on Molenkade, just outside Amsterdam, through a company named Molenkade Ontwikkeling BV, which itself is owned by Gietrin Investment Ltd. in Cyprus.Former Molenkade Ontwikkeling director Thomas Grentzius, who is married to Faassen's cousin, told Follow the Money that Faassen asked him to become the company director and told him to buy the property in 2013.Grentzius resigned a few years later out of concern for Faassen's situation. Faassen became the company director in 2019, and sold the land to himself for 450,000 euros. He applied for a permit to build a home and several offices on the property, Maria Putina, also known as Maria Vorontsova.These details alone might not be the reason for the asset seizure, though it likely means, attorney Heleen over de Linden told Follow the Money. "It is of course possible that he himself is suspected of something, fraud for example. But it is also quite possible that the Public Prosecution Service suspects Faassen of helping the Rotenbergs to circumvent sanctions," she said. The OM would not comment when asked by the journalists looking into the matter.A Proekt source also claimed that, as of Thursday. The source reportedly said that the Dutch man's laptop and phone were seized. The Marechaussee and other authorities could not confirm the incident. The Marechaussee, a branch of the military, handles security and border controls at Schiphol.The two were believed to have been married in 2008, with a reception held at a castle in Wassenaar. They are rumored to have at least one son together, who would be about 11 years old now, though the nature and history of their relationship has been kept under wraps.