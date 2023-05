© GeekWire



Microsoft warned on Wednesday that it has uncovered "stealthy and targeted malicious activity" by a state-sponsored actor in China aimed at disrupting "critical infrastructure organizations" in the United States.The Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant said in a security blog post that, construction, maritime, government, information technology, and education sectors.Microsoft said Volt Typhoon The New York Times reported that the attack. U.S. "tabletop" exercises which map out what a Chinese invasion might look like, envision China moving initially to cut off American communications and slow the ability to respondThe blog post offers extensive details about what the campaign is targeting, how it works and its tactics for achieving and maintaining unauthorized access to target networks. It says the campaign achieves initial access to targeted organizations through an internet-facing cybersecurity suite called Fortinet FortiGuard.Microsoft recommends that those affected by Volt Typhoon should close or change credentials for all compromised accounts.