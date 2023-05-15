Comment: Which shows just how effective the establishment's anti-China propaganda has been.
From that point until 2017, China was viewed in a positive light by 33% to 50% of Americans. For just the third time in the trend, favorability rose to the majority level in 2018 (53%). However, it fell to 41% in 2019, 33% in 2020, and 20% in 2021 and 2022 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this year's 15% rating, 20% was the lowest on record.
The latest data are from Gallup's Feb. 1-23 annual World Affairs poll, during which tensions between the U.S. and China rose when Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a diplomatic trip after a Chinese surveillance balloon was discovered flying over the U.S.
Comment: And in April, in response to the US' increasingly belligerence, China rejected an offer of a visit by the US Secretary of State.
Toward the end of the poll's field period, Blinken spoke publicly about U.S. concerns that China is considering providing weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine. The poll was completed before FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency had concluded that COVID-19 likely came from a lab leak in Wuhan, China.
Comment: Except that all signs point to a leak from the US' Fort Detrick.
China's favorable rating has fallen precipitously in recent years among Republicans, Democrats and independents alike and is now at its lowest point for each group. Republicans' 6% rating is the lowest of the three, while Democrats' and independents' ratings are 17% and 18%, respectively.
Since 2007, Republicans' views of China have remained lower than Democrats', although favorable views have fallen steadily over the past five years among both parties.
China Largely Viewed as Critical Threat Economically and Militarily
In addition to holding a largely unfavorable opinion of China, more Americans name China as the United States' greatest enemy than any other nation by a wide margin. This view is closely linked to two other measures in the poll, which find that Americans broadly believe China's military and economic powers represent a "critical threat" to the United States' vital interests in the next decade.
Comment: Americans are dangerously misinformed about the sorry state of their military, and their economy, because Ukraine has proven the US is - thus far at least - unwilling to take on another super power directly, and China is now the world's richest nation, that has the largest manufacturing output.
Americans' assessment of China's military power has been measured seven times since 2004. Currently, 66% of U.S. adults consider it to be a critical threat to the vital interests of the U.S., while 27% think it is an important but not critical threat and 6% say it is not an important threat. The share of Americans who think China's military is a critical threat remains high; before last year, it had never exceeded 51%.
more positive about the U.S. economy, majorities have rated it as a critical threat. The latest reading is up seven points since last year and may reflect economic hardships brought on by persistently high inflation in the U.S. At the same time, 30% say China's economic power is an important but not critical threat, and 6% say it is not an important threat at all.
Comment: Despite China not waging any wars of aggression, like the US.
The percentages of Republicans (81%) and independents (63%) who think China's economic power is a critical U.S. threat are nearly identical to each group's views of China's military power. However, Democrats are slightly less likely to consider China's economy as a threat (49%) than its military.
More Americans See Taiwan-China Conflict as Threat; Taiwan Viewed Favorably
Tensions between China and Taiwan have been heating up in recent months, and Americans' loyalty is clearly with the Taiwanese.
More than three-quarters of U.S. adults, 77%, have a favorable opinion of the small, democratically ruled island off the coast of China. This rating is the highest of the eight readings Gallup has taken since 1996 and is five points higher than the previous one in 2021. The Trump and Biden administrations have increasingly deepened the United States' relationship with Taiwan. In August, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, angering China and sparking increased hostility against Taiwan and the U.S. The latest survey was completed before the U.S. announced it would sell more than $600 million worth of arms to Taiwan to support its defense capabilities.
Comment: And worse, it just gifted them $500 million more in arms.
Comment: Taiwan, known officially as the Republic of China...
Meanwhile, 47% of Americans say the conflict between China and Taiwan is a critical threat to the United States' vital interests in the next decade, a trend high. Another 42% rate it as an important but not critical threat, and 10% consider it not important. In the previous two readings, in 2004 and 2021, 23% and 30% of U.S. adults, respectively, said the China-Taiwan conflict was a critical threat, while slim majorities said it was an important but not critical threat.
Bottom Line
Americans' opinion of China has been worsening since 2018, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world, and it has now reached a new low in Gallup's trend of more than four decades. Growing friction between China and the U.S. in the past few years has resulted in sharp upticks in the percentages of Americans who consider China's military and economic powers to represent critical threats to U.S. interests, with the public making little distinction between the two types of threats. At the same time, Americans view Taiwan more favorably than ever before, as they rate the conflict between China and Taiwan as more of a threat to the U.S. than in the past.
Republicans are particularly critical of China. They overwhelmingly name it as the United States' greatest enemy and are more likely than Democrats and independents to consider its military and economic powers to be threats to the U.S.
It might make some think about why all manufacturing now happens in China and then they might wonder - who chose to do that?
Personally, I have a favorable view of China, so I guess I'm in the 15% if one can trust this poll.
China ain't the enemy - the enemy is the dimwits who are directly responsible for all the manufacturing that got shipped to China.
Think about it - you won't be able to get electric switches, lawn chairs, lawn mowers, refrigerators, dryers, washing machines, clothes, electronic devices, or tampons for that matter I suspect. The citizens in the us of a must have no idea how many goods come from China - I suspect Walmart does.
