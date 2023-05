© AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana



The agency refused to provide the document Monday in a private meeting with the House Oversight Committee. The Federal Bureau of Investigation failed to turn over a document subpoenaed by House Republicans that allegedly details a bribery scheme from then-Vice President Joe Biden.The agency refused to provide the document Monday in a private meeting with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The unclassified FD-1023 document details criminal allegations of a pay-to-play scheme related to the Biden family's business dealings, according to a whistleblower at the agency who spoke with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he had a call with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday and is confident the agency will eventually provide the document.The FBI wrote a six-paged letter to Comer on May 10 explaining its concerns with the issued subpoena, which included claims that the wanted document is unverified and based on informants who must be kept private.