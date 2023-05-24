Puppet Masters
FBI refuses to provide subpoenaed document on alleged Biden 'criminal scheme'
Fox News
Tue, 23 May 2023 10:13 UTC
The Federal Bureau of Investigation failed to turn over a document subpoenaed by House Republicans that allegedly details a bribery scheme from then-Vice President Joe Biden.
The agency refused to provide the document Monday in a private meeting with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The unclassified FD-1023 document details criminal allegations of a pay-to-play scheme related to the Biden family's business dealings, according to a whistleblower at the agency who spoke with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who chairs the Oversight Committee, issued the subpoena to the FBI, which previously failed to provide the document by a May 10 deadline. Comer said he wants to work with Senate Republicans to hold the FBI's budget "hostage" until the agency gets new leadership or provides the document.
"They don't respect anyone in Congress," Comer said Monday on Fox News. "They've been able to get away with this for a long time. The media continues to turn a blind eye. The Senate Republicans continue to fund the FBI. Why would you change your business model when you're getting everything you want?"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he had a call with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday and is confident the agency will eventually provide the document.
"I explained to the director that we will do everything in our power, and we have the jurisdiction over the FBI, and we have the right to see this document," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "I believe after this call, we will get this document."
Comer said Monday he has spoken with McCarthy about holding Wray under contempt if he does not comply.
The FBI wrote a six-paged letter to Comer on May 10 explaining its concerns with the issued subpoena, which included claims that the wanted document is unverified and based on informants who must be kept private.
- NASA can give 30 minute warning before a killer solar storm hits Earth
- Corporate psychopaths: Unmasking the silent threat to financial stability
- New supernova in the pinwheel galaxy
- New volcano discovered in the Barents Sea
- Space missions set to improve solar storm forecasts using satellite data
- Yellowstone volcano super-eruptions appear to involve multiple explosive events
- Plant cells shown to use mechanical cues to regenerate damaged tissues
- Butterfly 'tree of life' reveals an origin in North America
- Researchers reveal newfound DNA repair mechanism
- OpenAI CEO warns of artificial intelligence's ability to persuade voters: It may 'cause significant harm to the world'
- The largest scientific experiment in history was Peer Review itself and it failed
- A rare mutation has helped one man stave off Alzheimer's for decades
- Betelgeuse's renewed brightening raises hopes for a supernova spectacle
- Santorini is still an active volcano, scientists remind tourists
- Astronomers observe the first radiation belt seen outside of our solar system
- Study finds Bill Gates' lab-grown 'meat' 25 times worse for climate than beef
- Researchers discover that T-cells are able to self-activate to fight tumors
- Babies who have DNA from three different people born in the UK for first time
- Pet parrots were taught to video call each other — and they loved it
- FDA approves genetically modified pork for super market shelves
- Flooding in Lisbon, Portugal
- Torrential rains trigger flooding across Taiwan - 60mm of rainfall in an hour
- Two hikers killed in 'wall of water' flash flood at Utah canyon
- Humpback whale remains wash ashore near Carpinteria, California
- A 23-year-old man had his arm amputated after he was attacked by a 10-foot-long alligator outside a Florida bar
- Raining and snowfall reported in Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 3 consecutive days - snow accumulated up to a meter deep
- Snowfall on the verge of summer in the Sierra Nevada, southern Spain
- Three persons killed in two separate gaur (bison) attacks in Kerala, India
- Lightning strike kills man in Deltona, Florida
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake off New Caledonia
- More dead dolphins found along the beach in South Jersey
- The data shows sea levels have been falling for over 100 years in Scandinavia. But the IPCC decides they're rising
- Mexico: Popocatepetl volcano spews smoke and ash
- Roads and fields still flooded in western Lapland, the most severe in 55 years
- Strong dust, snow storms lash Mongolia - 2 killed and also large number of livestock (UPDATE)
- Snowfalls leave thousands of Chilean weekend shoppers stranded in Mendoza, Argentina
- Italy's Mount Etna volcano spewing smoke and ash in new eruption
- Dead sperm whale washes up on beach in the Canary Islands
- Lightning kills 2 while playing football in Bangladesh
- Orcas have sunk 3 boats in Europe and appear to be teaching others to do the same. But why?
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 9)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario on May 16
- Londoners report hearing loud 'explosion' during coronation preparations, another 'gigantic bang' is heard less than a week later
- Mysterious 'fireballs' spotted over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
- Large bolide over Algeria on May 7
- Meteorite strikes through roof of German family's house on April 25
- A meteorite may have crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home on May 8, police say
- Meteor fireball over England, Ireland and Belgium on May 6
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Fireball crossing Western Australian sky on May 2 likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says
- Meteor fireball over Florida and the Carolinas on May 1
- Meteor fireball spotted in Mexico skies on April 28
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (April 23)
- Suspected meteor fireball behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana on April 21, officials say
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on April 20
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- 'Astonishing' rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat - these are the main warning signs
- Don't let them rewrite history: Ventilators KILLED people...and it was no accident
- WHO warns of 'unusual' surge in severe myocarditis in babies
- UN says confidence in childhood vaccines down 44 percent worldwide
- How low can you go? Forgotten benefits of deep squats
- 'Pandemic stress' has reshaped the placenta of expectant moms - study
- UK charity sounds alarm on soaring blood clot deaths, calls on NHS to publish data it stopped collecting during lockdowns
- Bear Grylls 'embarrassed' by his vegan advocacy and regrets cookbook
- Linoleic acid — the most destructive ingredient in your diet
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: "It Was Always Illegal": Grant Smith on Army Mandates, Resisting the Machine & Exercise for Health
- The scam that spins '95% vaccine efficacy' from a placebo
- After years-long pandemic mandates, German Health Ministry admit they have no idea whether or to what degree masks prevent SARS-2 infection at all
- Best of the Web: US approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts, Pfizer wants to inject pregnant women to 'protect' newborns
- Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
- Mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, doctors believe it's linked to lockdowns
- The TGA grants approval for full registration to Moderna's Covid vaccine
- This largely unknown psychological phenomenon may be driving men to become trans, experts say
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Russian former international chess boss details his 'alien encounter'
- Infamous California bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
I believe Gandhi is the only person who knew about real democracy - not democracy as the right to go and buy what you want, but democracy as the responsibility to be accountable to everyone around you. Democracy begins with freedom from hunger, freedom from unemployment, freedom from fear, and freedom from hatred. To me, those are the real freedoms on the basis of which good human societies are based.
LOL, that's one crazy bitch!
Woke pro-abortion pro-child-murder NYC professor FIRED after threatening NY Post reporter with machete Corrected that headline ...
Gee, a "woke Fox in Elephant clothing". What a surprise? Corporate America is DESTROYING itself. Some executives need to wake up before the end.
Not the best, CJ, it is a bit bleak. However quote: " Values and beliefs are fine, as long as they're just empty signs, logos, meaningless...
and what about private jets?
Comment: See also: