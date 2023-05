© AP



The House Oversight Committee revealed Wednesday that more than $1 million flowed from a corrupt Romanian businessman to the Biden family while then-Vice President Joe Biden paid lip service to clean up corruption in the Eastern European nation."While Vice President Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policy, in reality, he was a walking billboard for his son and family to collect money," committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said at a morning press conference.Comer, flanked by other committee members, vowed that the panel would get to the bottom of President Biden's involvement in the Romanian income and ventures in nations such as China, Russia, and Ukraine with more subpoenas for bank and other records.The press conference focused on transfers to the Biden family from China and Romania — two countries where Joe Biden helped lead US policy during the Obama-Biden administration.Hunter Biden's association with Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu is one of the Biden family's lesser-known engagements with dodgy associates in countries where Joe Biden held sway as vice president.In a 36-page memo, the committee cites subpoenaed bank records to describe how money was allegedly transferred under Hunter Biden's business partner from November 2015 and May 2017."The DOJ needs to get off its ass and investigate," said Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). "We've done the work for them so they can't screw it up.""Guys, you in the press, this is easy pickings," Donalds said after describing a maze of 16 Biden-associated LLCs that allegedly received foreign funds. "I'm giving you Pulitzer stuff."Comer concluded the press conference by identifying nine Biden family members who allegedly got foreign funds.The unidentified Biden account or accounts that received the Romanian proceeds got $80,000 over four transactions, the memo said.After the prior committee memo noting an unidentified Biden received CEFC proceeds, Hunter Biden's legal team issued a statement denying anyone other than the three named Bidens were paid.Hallie Biden received $10,000 from Walker's firm — apparently from the Romanian income — in February 2017, according to the memo, clarifying the purpose of a payment referenced in the March document.Hallie, the widow of Joe Biden's late son Beau, received $25,000 in apparent proceeds from CEFC transfers later that same year. Hunter Biden began working for Popoviciu in 2015 as he faced prosecution on corruption charges in his home country.At some point, the then-second son arranged a separate side agreement with the tycoon outside of his law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, through which he also worked with the businessman.Of the $3 million, the memo says, about one-third was transferred to bank accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unnamed Biden family member.It's unclear how much money Hunter Biden made through his work for Popoviciu within the confines of Boies Schiller.In one instance, former FBI Director Louis Freeh — whom Hunter tapped to work on Popoviciu's defense — called the younger Biden in July 2015 , just two hours before Hunter was scheduled to meet with his dad, according to emails from the first son's abandoned laptop.Hunter also flew to Romania on Nov. 15, 2016, for a two-day trip to represent Popoviciu before the country's National Anticorruption Directorate.The then-second son was booked for "breakfast with dad" two days after his return.The White House and Hunter Biden's legal team did not immediately respond to The Post's requests for comment on Wednesday.The memo also notes that in September 2015, Joe Biden "welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House."An Obama-Biden administration statement on the meeting said that Biden "welcomed President Iohannis' focus on anti-corruption efforts and rule of law as a means to strengthen national security and promote greater investment and economic growth." Iohannis said Biden "voiced satisfaction over Romania's progress with the fight against corruption."The Justice Department reportedly is nearing a final decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax fraud and other alleged crimes.Hunter's attorneys met with DOJ lawyers on April 26 in Washington in what could be a final step before a charging decision.President Biden, meanwhile, was spotted Sunday with his younger brother James Biden, who partnered with Hunter in many of his overseas relationships.Among the first family's better-known international dealings, Hunter Biden earned up to $1 million per year serving on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma between 2014 and 2019, beginning while his father led the Obama administration's Ukraine policy.