Explosive bribery allegations involving Joe Biden and foreign nationals were brought to the Department of Justice as early as 2018, two years before similar allegations against the president were made by the whistleblower now talking to the House Oversight Committee.But Berman never responded to the email.Instead, in a move Cummins says seemed like "retaliation," on Dec. 9, 2019, in the middle of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, federal prosecutors secretly obtained data from Cummins' iPhone with a grand jury subpoena to Apple.When he received a notice from Apple last October telling him that his data had been accessed three years earlier, he said he found it "perverse that you report an allegation of a pretty serious crime and they don't investigate [it] but they were investigating you."Cummins' report was just one of a number of red flags raised with the DOJ between 2016 and 2020 about the Biden family influence-peddling scheme.The FBI has had Hunter's abandoned laptop in its possession since December 2019, and Hunter's former business partner Tony Bobulinski handed over the contents of his three devices and provided evidence of then-candidate Biden's involvement in his son's overseas business deals during a five-hour interview with the FBI days before the 2020 election.