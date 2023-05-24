© Image source, EPA/ Getty Images



France has banned domestic short-haul flights where train alternatives exist, in a bid to cut carbon emissions.The law came into force two years after lawmakers had voted to end routes where the same journey could be made by train in under two-and-a-half hours.He added that governments should instead support "real and significant solutions" to the issue.The French government had faced calls to introduce even stricter rules.France's Citizens' Convention on Climate, which was created by President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 and included 150 members of the public, had proposed scrapping plane journeys where train journeys of under four hours existed.But this was reduced to two-and-a-half hours after objections from some regions, as well as the airline Air France-KLM.French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir had earlier called on lawmakers to retain the four-hour limit."On average, the plane emits 77 times more CO2 per passenger than the train on these routes, even though the train is cheaper and the time lost is limited to 40 minutes," it said.