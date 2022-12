© Michel Spingler/AP



France has been given the green light to ban short haul domestic flights.The European Commission has approved the move which will abolish flightsThe decision was announced on Friday. The changes are part of the country's 2021 Climate Law.France is also cracking down on the use of private jets for short journeys in a bid to make transport greener and fairer for the population.Transport minister Clément Beaune said the country could no longer tolerate the super rich using private planes while the public are making cutbacks to deal with the energy crisis and climate change.France given green light to abolish internal flightsFrance has officially been given the go-ahead to halt environmentally-damaging domestic flights.Initially, the ban will only affect routes between Paris Orly and Nantes, Lyon, and Bordeaux.When the measures were first announced , they were contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) as well as the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).This prompted an in-depth investigation by the European Commission into whether the plan could go ahead or not.A European Air Services Regulation article states that a member state may, "where there are serious environmental problems [...] limit or refuse the exercise of traffic rights, in particular where other modes of transport provide a satisfactory service".The Commission gave its approval on Friday making it the first time this article has been invoked by an EU member state.The ban on short-haul flights will be valid for three years, after which it must be reassessed by the Commission."[This] is a major step forward in the policy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions," transport minister Beaune said in a press release."I am proud that France is a pioneer in this area," he added.Sarah Fayolle, Greenpeace France transport campaign manager, told Euronews that there were both "negative and positive aspects" to the European Commission's decision given that only three routes are affected.Although the law came into force last year, it will take a while for the ban to come into force., Beaune explained.He added that this would be donePrivate jets have been a source of outrage lately, as the city-hopping exploits of celebrities and billionaires come to light. A jet belonging to Steven Spielberg burned around €117,000 worth of fuel in the two months since June, according to flight tracking data. report from Transport and Environment (T&E), the European federation for clean transport, found thatper passenger mile, and 50 times worse than trains.Despite urgent calls from campaigners, France is unlikely to impose a total ban on jets.Government spokesman Olivier Véran reaffirmed today that it is "obviously not a question of banning them", given their important role in the economy. But "the French should not have to feel as if it's always the same people who are being asked to make efforts"."We can understand that a Frenchman who is careful in his daily life is shocked by the fact that some of his fellow citizens can take a private jet to make flea jumps", he told France Inter radio listeners this morning.Companies could also be forced to publish details on their use of corporate aircraft, for greater transparency.It's for good reason that France is looking to curb the gas-guzzling age of air travel., T&E research found, with half travelling less than 300 miles.But the government also believes that. Beaune said he would push the issue at an upcoming European transport ministers' meeting in October."The Minister of Transport proposes to carry out a consultation at European level to see if there are ways to offset CO2 emissions," added Véran.A maximum of €4,000 is available to low-income households in low-emission zones to subsidise the switch, with smaller amounts to help wealthier citizens.Last week's extension to 'Le Plan Vélo' - which launched last year - is intended to help the French catch up with the bike-loving Dutch , Germans and Danes.France isn't the only country getting things right in this regard, of course. The bike subsidy scheme is based on the hugely successfulIf you feel like trading your government in for a better model after reading the above, there's plenty more inspiration to take from the way other countries are greening their transport here