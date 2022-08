© Koorengevel | Unsplash

The Netherlands' Schiphol airport has become the first in the world to cut the number of flights by 12 per cent in its bid to reduce pollution and make the industry and aviation more sustainable.The decision has been taken by the country's government cabinet and the same has been made known to the House of Representatives through a letter signed by the Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports."Minister Harbers informs the House of Representatives about the cabinet's decision to reduce the maximum number of permitted aircraft movements to and from Schiphol to 440,000 per year. This instead of the 500,000 aircraft movements from the draft Airport Traffic Decree (LVB)," the government notes in a statement published alongside the letter sent to the House of Representatives.In his letter, the Minister argues that in spite of the Netherlands having an excellent connection with the world, mainly because of the Schiphol Airport,The Minister also highlights that a reduction in the number of aircraft movements would lead to less noise pollution and fewer emissions of CO2, nitrogen, (ultra) particulate matter and other harmful substances.The decision has been criticized by many, including the General Director of Airports Council International (ACI Europe) Olivier Jankovec, who said that "Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is what makes the Netherlands bigger than it is", insisting that the government's decision to reduce the capacity of the airport will inevitably make the Netherlands smaller.The decision will be effective until the end of July but may be extended if the current concerns regarding the influx of passengers at the airport are not resolved."If fewer travellers can fly on any given day, the independent slot coordinator (ACNL) will determine distribution, and airlines will decide how to tackle that.a statement issued by the Schiphol Airport pointed out in this regard.In another statement released on June 29, the Schiphol airport authorities have asked passengers to bring, as well as to show up at the airport at leastin order to enable the airport staff to spread out the crowds better and stimulate a smooth flow around the check-in desks and the security control.