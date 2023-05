On Thursday, the House Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government heard from FBI whistleblowers who allege that the agency retaliated against them over their whistleblower disclosures, made to their direct superiors.Garret O'Boyle, a US Army veteran and former FBI special agent, testified to Congress that he was "wrongfully suspended from the FBI."O'Boyle said of his four years as a special agent with the FBI, "I received the highest annual review an employee can receive. I volunteered for, tried out for, and was selected for an FBI SWAT team; I also volunteered for, tried out for, and was selected for a new unit the FBI created and I received an award for my work on an anti-abortion extremism case."O'Boyle said he couldn't continue on the path without "speaking out agianst the weaponization I witnessed even if it meant losing my job, my career, my livelihood, my family's home, and now, even my anonymity."He later added, "I've sworn to defend this country from enemies both foreign and domestic, even if that means sacrificing my life."O'Boyle stated that the FBI had allowed him to accept new orders to a position across the country, sell his family's home, and he reported to the new unit just two weeks after his youngest daughter was born.During questioning, Rep. Kelly Armstrong asked O'Boyle what advice he would give to a fellow FBI colleague who may also come forward with whistleblower information.When asked by Armstrong if he would try to protect a colleague from doing what he has done, O'Boyle said, "absolutely."The committee then heard from former FBI special agent Stephen Friend, who was in that position for eight and a half years.In August of 2022, Friend made protected whistleblower disclosures to his immediate supervisors, assistant special agents in charge, and the special agent in charge about my concerns regarding January 6th investigations assigned to my office."Leadership warned him that despite his exemplary work performance, the whistleblower disclosures would place his future with the FBI at risk, Friend said.Despite an oath to protect the US Constitution and trainings that "hammer home" the dangers of federal law enforcement, "the FBI weaponized the security clearance processes to facilitate my removal from active duty within one month of my disclosures," he said.Friend spoke in reference to a letter from ABI Acting Assistant Director Christopher Dunham sent to the committee on May 17, in which one section stated, "This concern is that criminal activity creates doubt about a person's judgement, reliability, and trustworthiness. By its very nature, it calls into question a person's ability or willingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations. This includes evidence of criminal conduct, regardless of whether the individual was formally charged, prosecuted, or convicted."Friend stated that the passage was in reference to an audio recording he made of an August 23, 2022 meeting with Jacksonville Assistant Special Agents in Charge Coult Markovsky and Sean Ryan.Friend stated that after he made the whistleblower disclosures to his immediate supervisor on August 19, 2022, he was summoned into a meeting by Markovsky, who said the meeting was intended to be an opportunity to discuss Friend's concerns.Friend was concerned that he could have been compelled to participate in an activity that puts the public at risk during this meeting, and consulted Florida's laws regarding recordings. He said that "it was my sincere belief that my ASAC's were also recording our conversation," noting that they frequently repeated themselves and asked that Friend respond in the affirmative."I sacrificed my dream job to share this information with the American people. I humbly ask all members to do your jobs and consider the merits of what I have presented," Friend concluded.The committee also heard from Marcus Allen, a veteran and Staff Operations Specialist with the FBI who has been suspended without pay for over a year."Despite my history of unblemished service to the United States, the FBI suspended my security clearance, accusing me of actually being disloyal to my country," he said."Because of this," he added, "the FBI questioned by allegiance to the United States."Allen said he was suspended in January of 2022, and wasn't interviewed by anyone from the FBI until May of that year. "This interaction with the FBI happened on the heels of a public statement from a congressional member in early May of 2022," he said.Allen said that his family has had to make early withdrawals from their retirement accounts to survive as the FBI "has ignored my request for approval to obtain outside employment during the review of my security clearance.""We have lost our federal health insurance coverage. There is apparently no end in sight," he added.