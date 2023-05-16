© AP



'The manipulative casefile practice creates false and misleading crime statistics, constituting false official federal statements. Instead of hundreds of investigations stemming from an isolated incident at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, FBI and DOJ officials point to significant increases in domestic violent extremism and terrorism around the United States.'

'It's clear to me that the Justice Department and the FBI are suffering from a political infection that, if it's not defeated, will cause the American people no longer to trust these storied institutions.'

'Accordingly, the FBI should immediately cease the disciplinary actions it is actively taking to punish Special Agent Friend for his protected whistleblowing activity.'

Three FBI officials will testify on alleged 'abuses of power' by FBI leadership - ranging from discrimination against conservatives to inflation of domestic terrorism statistics - during a public whistleblower hearing by theThursday, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and head of the select committee, has secured theas well aswill also be testifying.The hearing is set to be held at 9 a.m. ET Thursday and will focus on the 'abuses of power' the former officials witnessed. They will be given the opportunity to detail how they have been 'retaliated' against by the FBI, according to a source familiar.O'Boyle and Friend participated in a closed door transcribed interview in February conducted by the select committee.According to notes from the interview, the former agents specifically expressed concerns with instructions from FBI leadership that theyIn addition, the former officials told the committee thatSpecifically, the former agents accuse the FBI ofFriend wrote in an affidavit:which he described in an affidavit as being a clear retaliatory move by the agency against him.Allen, who has not yet sat before the select committee, is expected to present new evidence to the lawmakers Thursday.The report included information onthat revealed FBI leadership demonstrated a 'political bias' against conservatives, manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for 'political purposes' and downplayed the investigation into Hunter Biden - among other alleged abuses of power.During the select committee's first hearing in February, the lawmakers dug in on that issue specifically.Jordan said the hearing was being conducted to shine a light on disclosures by 'good, brave FBI agents who are willing to come forward and give us the truth.'The senators - both of which who have led the charge on exposing internal DOJ and FBI issues - detailed complaints by whistleblowers that they found important enough to bring to light. Grassley said during the hearing:Johnson and Grassley also wrote to the FBI last fall, demanding the agency reinstate Friend's security clearance because he is protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act:The FBI has pushed back on accusations that the agency is 'politicized.'Wray said at a congressional hearing last month that the FBI has been 'unfairly criticized' and that his agents are doing hard work on behalf of the American people.Democrats slammed the hearing, and the select committee more generally, as an effort by Republicans to 'showcase conspiracy theories.'