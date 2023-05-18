Puppet Masters
FBI revokes security clearances from whistleblowers set to testify before House Weaponization Committee
Trending Politics
Wed, 17 May 2023 20:30 UTC
The three agents had already been suspended for questioning the agency's handling of the January 6 case and stating their beliefs that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the agents participated in a closed-door interview with the select committee this past February. The former agents specifically expressed concerns with instructions from FBI leadership that they focus on pursuing "domestic violent extremism" probes and disregard standard investigative procedures in January 6 cases, the Daily Mail reported.
Mr. Allen is expected to disclose new evidence before the committee on Thursday, with the agents accusing the FBI of manipulating crime data on domestic terrorism to fit with the Biden Administration's narrative.
The bureau later revoked Allen's top-secret security clearance after he was found to have "expressed sympathy for persons or organizations that advocate, threaten or use force or violence," the letter said. FBI officials also noted that Allen sent an email linking to an article stating that "federal law enforcement had some degree of infiltration among the crowds gathered at the Capitol," something that raised "serious concerns in Allen's eyes.
Not long after the report was released, Revolver News founder Darren Beattie reported that his website was the page in question.
The FBI also revoked agent Steven Friend's top-secret security clearance on Tuesday. Friend had refused to take part in a SWAT-style raid on a January 6 suspect who was facing misdemeanor charges last summer. "I have an oath to uphold the Constitution," Mr. Friend, a 12-year veteran of the bureau, told his supervisors when he declined to participate in the raid on August 24, 2022. "I have a moral objection and want to be considered a conscientious objector."
According to the letter, Friend "espoused an alternative narrative about the events at the U.S. Capitol" when refusing to take part in the raid.
A third agent, Brett Gloss, had his security clearance revoked two weeks ago after bureau investigators determined that he entered a restricted area of the Capitol on January 6. The letter noted that Gloss — who has not been charged with a crime and appears to have been peacefully protesting outside the building — was found by the FBI to have provided "false and/or misleading information" about what he saw on January 6.
"Mr. Gloss's refusal to provide full, frank and truthful answers to lawful questions of security officials in connection with a personnel security or trustworthiness determination should result in an adverse clearance action," the letter said.
Comment: The FBI has actually descended into outright persecution of the whistleblowers.
The calls to disband the organization are growing:
Mr. Boyle doesn't have much hope for improvement: