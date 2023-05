© Davide De Martin/ ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2.



Even if you don't know it by name, the red supergiant star Betelgeuse is one of the most familiar sights in the heavens above — a gleaming ruddy dot at the shoulder of the constellation Orion. Although already quite difficult to overlook, Betelgeuse has become even more eye-catching across the past few years , drawing renewed attention from amateur sky watchers and professional astronomers alike. These individuals hopefully await a historic celestial event. Someday, you see, Betelgeuse will explosively end its life in a supernova — and from our planetary perch just 650 light-years away, we Earthlings will have front-row seats to this spectacular cosmic cataclysm.But does the current bout of brightening presage Betelgeuse blowing its top? And what would such a nearby supernova look like? Despite the fervent wishes of astronomers , it's vanishingly unlikely that anyone alive today will get to see Betelgeuse's big boom. Based on the star's brightness, color, size and estimated age, scientists believe Betelgeuse is still early in the process of fusing helium into carbon — which it must then fuse into oxygen, followed by silicon and finally iron. At this point, Betelgeuse's core will no longer be able to reap energy from further fusion reactions, leading the star to collapse under its own weight and blow itself to smithereens.says Jared Goldberg, an astrophysicist at the Flatiron Institute in New York City. "I'm not gonna bet my career on Betelgeuse exploding...right now."When the day comes, however, it will be astonishing. The supernova's first harbinger would be subtle but unmistakable —Goldberg says. Depending on exactly how powerful the explosion turns out to be, the supernova remnant And the spectacle would linger long enough for everyone to see. "It stays really bright for a really long time — I mean, long for a news cycle, short for a human lifetime, infinitely short for a star's lifetime," Goldberg says. For astronomers, the explosion and its aftermath would be a watershed event, offering a unique opportunity for up-close observations that are bound to reveal a rich bounty of surprising discoveries.Conveniently, Betelgeuse is far enough away that wefrom the explosion itself. But humanity's long history of supernova observations makes it clear that the event would still have consequences. "The sky would change so dramatically, and it would be so visible to everyone, that it would really cause a huge reaction around the world," says Bryan Penprase, an astronomer at Soka University of America.Stargazers of yore tended to perceive supernovae as bad omens, Penprase says, and in today's climate of misinformation and science denialism , Betelgeuse's demise could prompt some concerning responses.he says.of the sky by something as dramatic as this would have a huge impact," Penprase says. "Maybe it could even rekindle a civilization-wide interest in astronomy."Betelgeuse's modern-day antics don't need to end with a bang to be intriguing, however, Goldberg argues."is still evidence of some really cool physics out there," he says. "The fact that stars are pulsating on human timescales is very cool.", says Andrea Dupree, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who tracks the star.And Betelgeuse's current dynamics seem to be connected to. "Just imagine if you take a hunk of the material out. Then everything else is going to swish in, and it's going to slosh around," Dupree says.Dupree compares the off-schedule brightening to an unbalanced washing machine rattling around.