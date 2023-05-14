Via Axios:
"President Biden's not-yet-official bid for re-election will lean on hundreds of social media "influencers" who will tout Biden's record — and soon may have their own briefing room at the White House, Axios has learned.Harry Sisson, "a 20-year-old NYU student who breaks down the day's news on TikTok."
Why it matters: The move aims to boost Biden's standing among young voters who are crucial to Democrats' success in elections — and to potentially counter former President Trump's massive social media following, if he's the GOP nominee in 2024.
- Biden's digital strategy team will connect with influencers across the nation to target those who may not follow the White House or Democratic Party on social media — or who have tuned out mainstream media altogether.
- Four Biden digital staffers are focused on influencers and independent content creators. The staffers officially work for the White House, not Biden's campaign — but reaching young and suburban voters is clearly a priority.
- Young voters (ages 18-29) preferred Biden over Trump by a 26-point margin in 2020, and Democrats over Republicans by 28 points in the 2022 midterms."
Sisson is often accompanied in his propaganda videos by an equally effeminate sidekick, presumably his boyfriend.
Comedian Tim Dillon got the couple onto his podcast and asked them point-blank if they were on the take.
Dillon: "So are you guys paid DNC shills?"
Zoomer shills: "That's just like a conspiracy that's been crafted on Twitter in recent days, that we received money from the DNC. If the DNC was paying people, we should be first in line for how much we promote Biden."
As Zoomers who spend all their time online, these people apparently don't understand how easy disproving lies like this is, or else they suffer from the hubristic delusion that no one was going to pull their card.
Investigation bears out, as usually happens these days, that it wasn't a "conspiracy theory" at all, and very much conspiracy fact.
Via Daily Caller:
"The Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to the employer of liberal social media influencer Harry Sisson known for his pro-Biden content.Again, this wasn't an overly complex Madoff-esque money laundering operation for the Daily Caller to uncover. The defense that Sisson and his boyfriend made was that they weren't getting directly paid by the Democratic National Committee, which was true.
Sisson is a content creator for Palette management and a student at New York University, according to his LinkedIn page. Palette is a marketing firm that received $210,000 from the DNC during the 2022 election cycle, public records show. He began working for Palette in Oct. 2022, the same month when the DNC gave Palette $200,000 for paid media."
But there was only one middleman. Palette, the marketing agency that they publicly use, facilitated the cash flow from the DNC to Sisson and his boyfriend.
Pretty basic stuff.
It's unclear who is going to swallow the propaganda Sisson and his boyfriend are pumping out into the ether, even Zoomers who might be more inclined to progressive politics.
Biden expended all of his political goodwill with this particular demographic back when he promised on the 2020 campaign trail to send $2,000 COVID checks that never materialized to the locked-down slaves.
He said he'd raise the federal minimum wage to $15/hr, and subsequently didn't lift a finger to make it happen.
He promised to legalize weed, which he could effectively do even today with a flick of the executive pen. His handlers could draw up the document and all he'd have to do is show up to the signing ceremony and take full credit.
That never happened either. Yet, amazingly, Biden's handlers have left that poorly aged campaign video up on his official YouTube channel for the world to see.
Regardless of the wisdom of each of these campaign promises, which is disputable, the fact that he flatly guaranteed they would happen and then did nothing to make them happen should prove to everyone, Zoomer or non-Zoomer, that he is a professional, lifelong liar whose word deserves no presumption of validity.
Biden's going to need all the help he can get from internet propagandists posing as independent commentators, as he's currently seven points underwater to Trump in the 2024 election.
