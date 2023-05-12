"Joe Biden could go to jail and The New York Times wouldn't tell anybody he was no longer president." — Peter A. Golden

I have had a theory that the FBI made Hunter Biden a Confidential Human Source. They can pretend that they were monitoring CCP figures in the US and that Hunter was in a position to provide them with counter intelligence. As with Whitey Bulger, the whole business was just a scam to keep him out of jail on legitimate charges. This would explain why the FBI's Wray is claiming national secrets now that Comer is closing in on Biden family corruption and influence peddling.



It would also help to explain why Hunter Biden has been untouchable despite clear evidence of firearms felonies, money laundering and influence peddling crimes. All in plain sight for years. This CHS bullshit has been used repeatedly by the FBI and DOJ to shield Democrats and their henchmen from legal jeopardy. Stephan 'Hamburger' Halper, Christopher Steele and various other foreign election meddlers have been shielded by the FBI under the pretense of protecting sensitive intelligence, methods and foreign sources.

Reality has become so elastic in America now that it stretches to a cosmic event horizon deep in the Twilight Zone where everything is magically transformed into its opposite. Note The New York Times report on Thursday saying that the House Oversight Committee showed "no proof" in its disclosures of the Biden Family's international money laundering and racketeering operations.Meanwhile, another whistleblower from the FBI emerged claiming that an unclassified FBI document called an FD-1023 report exists detailing the Biden Family moneygrubbing scheme. Rep James Comer (R-KY) formally requested it from FBI Director Chris Wray, who has declined to furnish it on the grounds that the doc contains info from a "confidential human source" (CHS), and the bureau can't compromise an investigation, blah blah....Here's an interesting take from a reader of this blog for your consideration:Would they dare pull this one with Hunter? Why not?Mr. Comer's Oversight Committee has only just started. Soon, they will be hauling in witnesses, and even if the cable news networks and the big newspapers don't report about them, there are too many alt-news outlets that can only be stifled by a Carrington Event.You must conclude that there is no way that "Joe Biden" will run for president again. He may resign rather than face impeachment. And then what? I'll tell you what: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. starts making-over the Democratic Party the way that Donald Trump transformed the Republican Party in 2016. Bobby Kennedy has the tremendous advantage of standing completely outside the matrix of corruption, lying, and Woke mental illness that the Dems have made of themselves, and the voters are going to notice, even if The New York Times doesn't.The people of this land are also going to notice how much damage "Joe Biden," and those running this fake president have done to our country. A federal judge in Florida temporarily stayed the lifting of the Title 42 — the rule put in during the Covid-19 emergency that allowed border officials to turn away migrants on the grounds of preventing the spread of the virus. (Of course, they should be turned away for entering the US illegally, in the first place.) Do you think those tens of thousands waiting now on the Mexican side care about the legal niceties of all that? Watch them bum-rush the border starting today and keep coming for weeks on end, whatever our government says it's doing.