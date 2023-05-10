In Indiana woman was killed and her son hospitalized after being mauled by a dog, according to police.Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were alerted to reports of an aggressive animal on Forsythia Drive at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.When officers arrived, they spoke with a neighbor who said someone had been attacked by a dog at a nearby home, according to Fox59. Police made their way into the home, and they found a woman on the ground inside the nearby garage.with 18 registered in the Midwest.IMPD major Mike Leepper told the network that police tried to get inside the garage but were unable to because there was an aggressive dog. Leepper added that officers then needed to "destroy" the animal, although its breed was not mentioned.Emergency services were called, and the woman was later pronounced dead. Her son was located nearby and was found to have also been bitten. Fox59 reported the boy was taken to a local level 1 trauma center and was said to be in a "good" condition.Leepper said there were several other animals in the home, including three dogs, and that officers were trying to gain access to them.An investigation found the dogs did not come from outside the home, though officers did not tell Fox59 what the woman's relationship to them was. Her identity was not released.