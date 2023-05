© US Air Force



Resilience needed

Space Command: 'We're under threat'

© U.S. Air Force



China is watching

In the current era of great power competition, the main goals of the U.S. Defense Department are to modernize military forces and forge alliances with partners in order to deter China.In the space domain, the plan is to be in a state of "perpetual competition," said Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations of the U.S. Space Force.Saltzman, who assumed command of the Space Force in November, spoke about the security challenges in the space domain March 7 at the Air & Space Forces Association's Air Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado.and in response, the U.S. has to figure out how to protect its space assets while also deterring rivals from launching attacks that could make outer space unusable for human activities.said Saltzman.in order to maintain stability, he said, "neither driving our adversaries towards disrupting the space domain nor towards desperation."Because space is a global domain,he said.It's a balancing act, Saltzman said, aswhen necessary while also maintaining the safety, stability and long-term sustainability of the space domain."A centerpiece of the U.S. strategy isDue to their fixed location, "that predictability and lack of relative motion to the ground makes them particularly vulnerable to direct attack," Saltzman said.To offset that weakness, the Space Force. What that says to adversaries is "listen, even if you could attack that one, why would you want to escalate that way when there's so many other capabilities?"That is what resilience in space means, he added. "If you complicate targeting, you get resiliency, you raise the threshold for attack, which equates to deterrence."Over the next several years, the Space Force. "So it's the idea of going to smaller satellites and proliferating our missions across multiple larger constellations that really gives us a more resilient architecture," said Saltzman.China's and Russia's advances in space lasers, on-orbit proximity sensors and other technologies are worrisome for the United States, Lt. Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, said March 6 at the Air Warfare Symposium.and they're not all that well defended. So we should not be surprised that we're under threat," Shaw said."We have to completely rethink how we do our space architectures," he said. "We're probably gonna have to be more nimble."A shift to smaller and cheaper "commoditized" satellites is one way to do that "so we're always replenishing those platforms on a regular basis," said Shaw. Another option is to make geostationary satellites refuelable so the military can move them if necessary and not have to worry about depleting their limited fuel supply. established in November under U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, a large combatant command based in Hawaii and responsible for operations in the Asia-Pacific region."No one synchronizes across all domains better than the United States," Mastalir said March 8 at the Air Warfare Symposium. "We continue to demonstrate that every day in the Indo Pacific and the PRC sees this on a daily basis," he said. "That is an incredible deterrent.", he said. "There's a lot of capability on orbit." Most of China's newer constellations are surveillance systems "designed to find, track and target U.S. forces and allied forces," he said.For the United States, "just having the assets isn't enough," Mastalir said. "You really have to string that all together in order to present a credible combat capability."